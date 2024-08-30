5 things in GTA Online that feel very nostalgic

GTA Online’s legacy is over ten years old and some fans have been playing the game since day one. Rockstar Games has introduced various things over the years that also include quality-of-life changes. While most new players prefer easy and streamlined features, the game also has some old features still operating. They give a pure form of nostalgia for the veteran players, allowing them to relive the past glory.

This article lists five things in GTA Online that will make you feel very nostalgic in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things in GTA Online that offer a nostalgic feeling for Grand Theft Auto fans

1) The Apartment Heists

A promotional image for the original apartment heists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The apartment heists were among the first things you do as a beginner in the multiplayer game. They were some of the best money-making methods for new GTA Online players. Rockstar offers five elaborate heist missions that you can do after purchasing a high-end apartment.

Trending

These missions were very popular for a few years after 2015. Fortunately, the studio still allows you to play them all. Doing the apartment heists with friends is one of the best things you can do to relive the past glories of the game. Plus, you can also make plenty of money by completing the Elite Challenges.

2) CEO/VIP Jobs

The CEO/VIP Jobs were like daily activities for players in the past. Even in 2024, if you play GTA Online with friends, you must try these jobs every once in a while. Doing missions such as Sightseer, Headhunter, Executive Search, Piracy Prevention, etc. will surely take you on a rollercoaster ride of nostalgia.

While the game and in-game economy have drastically changed over the years, Rockstar still offers the same amount of money for these missions as before. Therefore, many new GTA Online players avoid them for being low-rewarding. Still, veteran players should try them to relive the nostalgia.

3) Contact Missions

Before there were heists and businesses, the GTA Online Contact Missions were one of the things that kept players engaged in the game. Rockstar offers a slew of Contact Missions from various characters. While some missions get unlocked at low levels, others require you to own certain properties and assets. Nonetheless, they are worth trying in 2024 to relive the nostalgia.

While it is true that many other jobs in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online offer more money, you should try the Contact Missions every once in a while to enjoy the essence of the popular multiplayer game.

4) Winning the Podium Vehicle

Winning the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online is one of the must-do things for every new player. Rockstar Games offers a free car every week that you can win with just some luck. However, as a player’s level increases, they tend to care less about the Podium Vehicle.

It is because most of the Podium rewards in GTA Online are old vehicles that veteran players already own. Still, if you see any unowned car on the Podium, then you should try winning it for the fun. At the time of writing this article, the Declasse Draugur is listed as the Podium Vehicle for the week.

5) Stealing business supplies

Business supply stealing missions are great to kill some time in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Manually stealing business supplies is now a relic of the past. Rockstar Games offers players to either steal or buy supplies for their businesses. New players usually prefer stealing as it is free of cost. However, once they get to know about the grinding process in detail, many opt for directly buying the supplies.

However, you should try stealing supplies for your businesses after the latest GTA Online weekly update. The missions are fun and take only a few minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback