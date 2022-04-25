5 things to know before buying GTA+ membership for GTA Online

The introduction of GTA+ membership for Grand Theft Auto Online has not been well received by the community, who have perceived this as a blatant cash grab feature implemented by Rockstar Games.

For the uninitiated, GTA+ is a new paid subscription service available for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X/S that offers subscribers in-game rewards, extra money, new gameplay features, and more.

Unfortunately, most players are unsure about this new service and are showing a high level of skepticism regarding this. This could be due to the recent overuse of the subscription service model. It could also be due to the nature of the rewards players are getting from this.

Many players in the community still see this development as something positive. For them, this article brings out five things they should keep in mind before getting the GTA+ Membership for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Five things to keep in mind before getting GTA+ for GTA Online

1) Beginner players benefit more from this service

Beginner Grand Theft Auto Online players are the ones that will get more out of this service than mid or late-game players. The rewards, such as earning $500,000 monthly, will benefit beginners just starting in the game.

Other rewards such as Conveyor Liveries, clothes, waived fees for the LS Car Meet Membership, Paints, and emblems might be attractive to players new to the game but are virtually useless for someone who has been playing for a while.

This subscription can also provide a headstart for beginner players who do not want to spend time grinding money and want resources much more easily, even if that means spending money in real life.

4) It is a monthly subscription-based model

GTA+ subscription costs around $5.99 per month, which means that players who have bought this subscription will have to pay money for this subscription to continue.

This can quickly become tricky as many players are not always free to play Grand Theft Auto Online, and this subscription makes it harder for them to take breaks because if they are not playing this game every month, they will just be wasting their money.

Thus, players who take frequent breaks will not find any benefits from this subscription. If players plan to buy this service, they should keep in mind that it is a monthly subscription.

3) Rewards are more centered around vehicles

The subscription right now mainly contains rewards that players who primarily play as racers in Grand Theft Auto Online may find beneficial.

Rewards such as x3 GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series, as well as x2 GTA$ and RP Car Meet Rep in the Street Race Series, clearly show who they are targeting.

Players who focus on their cars and racing while playing GTA Online will find this more appealing to get than players who don't care that much about racing or car upgrades, so it's good to keep this in mind for now.

They might bring different rewards for various types of playstyle in the future. But for now, racers are getting most of the rewards.

2) Subscription provides exclusive content only for members

There are various discounts on vehicle upgrades and clothes that players who are non-members cannot get. Thus, this subscription service can benefit players who like to collect different exclusive game items.

If a player is trying to get all of the unique clothing and vehicle upgrades, they would also need to get this subscription, as without being a member, they cannot access those unique items.

Players trying to get everything that GTA Online offers will have much more of a positive time with this subscription than someone who does not care about gifts, prizes, and discounts.

1) Players can upgrade their yachts to the Aquarius Super Yacht

The Aquarius Yacht is one of the Galaxy Super Yacht properties that can be purchased in GTA Online. It is one of the most expensive yachts in-game, with a whopping price of $8,000,000.

However, players trying to gather money to put upgrades on their cheap yacht will find solace with this subscription. One of the rewards this service provides is that yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

So players who are yacht owners can get use out of this subscription more than players who do not own a yacht.

