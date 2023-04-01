5 things to know about GTA Online Vysser Neo before buying it

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's new event week saw the Vysser Neo go on display at the Luxury Autos Showroom. On top of that, there is a generous 30% discount on its price lasting through April 5, 2023. The Vysser Neo was added in 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. It is inspired by the real-life cars Spyker C8 Aileron and Maserati 3200 GT.

While Vysser Neo may seem even more tempting with a price reduction, it's still crucial to understand its advantages and drawbacks. With that stated, let's analyze its top speed, durability, and necessary factors before making a purchase in GTA Online.

Analyzing pros and cons of Vysser Neo before buying it in GTA Online

1) Great top speed

Vysser Neo is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online. Based on the performance tests conducted by popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, its top speed has been recorded as 125.75 mph or 202.37 km/h. This puts it at 14th in the Sports Car category in 2023, which consists of 100 cars.

With an acceleration rating of 96.75 out of 100, according to Rockstar Games' official website, this car rapidly reaches its top speed. This helps the Vysser Neo record a lap time of 1:00.996, which is the fourth fastest in its class.

2) Extensive customization

Those interested in modifying the Vysser Neo upon purchase should know that with 21 modification categories, it is one of the best cars to customize in GTA Online. Players have multiple options for wheels, rims, and primary and secondary colors. Options for Turbo tuning and insurance are available.

Besides these, there are multiple upgrades and custom components on offer:

Armors - 5

Brakes - 4

Front Bumpers - 9

Rear Bumpers - 4

Engine upgrades - 4

Air Filters - 9

Exhaust - 14

Grilles - 13

Hood - 11

Hood Latches - 2

Liveries - 11

Roof - 7

Skirts - 5

Spoilers - 9

Transmission - 5

Players can even weaponize the Vysser Neo by installing an Ignition Bomb or a Remote Bomb.

3) Bad durability

Even with five levels of armor upgrades being available for the Vysser Neo, it does not display the level of durability expected from it. Despite customizing its armor to the maximum limit, it can only withstand:

One Homing Missile/ Jet Missile/ Opressor Missile

One Grenade/ Sticky Bomb/ MOC Cannon/ RPG

Two Explosive Rounds

One Tank Cannon

One Anti Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK

These numbers are standard even without spending money on armor upgradation. While it may have increased bullet resistance, there isn't much protection for its owners from explosives.

4) Decent handling

Going by the statistics on Rockstar Games' official website, Vysser Neo's handling score sits at 79.39 out of 100. Although it seems like a good score, the car does feel a little unstable at full speed. The vehicle also tends to spin out of control at times.

While its handling isn't all bad, it is still worse compared to the GTA Online Ocelot Virtue, which has good grip and balance even at its top speed. Nevertheless, driving the Vysser Neo should be a little bit smoother with controllers.

5) Good resale value

The GTA Online Vysser Neo, as such, offers a good price-to-performance ratio. However, if players decide to sell it, they will get a decent return on their investment. While it is available for $1,875,000 on Legendary Motorsport, its resale value is $1,125,000, which is 60% of its price tag.

If the car has been customized to its maximum capacity, the resale value jumps to $1,325,713. At the moment, the Vysser Neo is available at a 30% discount for $1,312,500. Hence, players shouldn't fear losing a lot of money if they feel unsatisfied with the vehicle.

Poll : Will you buy the Vysser Neo? Yes No 0 votes