5 things we learned from latest GTA Online announcement

Rockstar Games recently announced some details about the new summer GTA Online update they have been working on. This update is major, with many new fixes and additions, which fans have been demanding for a while.

It was a massive surprise for the GTA Online players, who could not even believe that all these things would be done. Before this announcement, Rockstar was only introducing minor updates.

In any case, for the uninitiated users still unaware, here are five things they can learn from this recent announcement.

Five takeaways from major summer GTA Online update

5) Oppressor Mk II getting nerfed

In the Rockstar newswire article, the following information is revealed about Oppressor Mk II :

"This update will also feature some changes that have been long-requested by the community — such as reducing the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II."

It is good news for GTA Online gamers waiting for something like this to be done to the Oppressor Mk II. These vehicles have become the go-to rides for griefers who constantly use the weaponry and abilities it provides to disturb others or hamper users' progress.

Moreover, many players were hoping for something like this to happen, especially after so many months of fans constantly giving feedback about the role of the Oppressor MK II in-game. Hence, it is enthralling to see Rockstar directly responding to their criticisms.

4) Increased GTA$ payouts

Surprisingly, Rockstar also provided updates on payouts:

"We'll also be increasing some of the GTA$ payouts throughout the game to reward players for their time — regardless of what they choose to play. With such a wide range of things to do in GTA Online, we believe that increasing these payouts will allow people greater freedom to do what they like and get what they want faster."

This is terrific news as money has become important in the game, and many felt that payouts were pretty low. But with this update on payouts, GTA Online gamers will be more open to spending time grinding.

Another thing to note in this news is that increased payouts will be given regardless of what users decide to play. This could only mean that all of the title's activities and missions will provide better rewards.

3) Expanding criminal careers

Rockstar also announced some exciting news about criminal careers in the game:

"In just a few short weeks, a new update is coming to GTA Online on all platforms that will expand upon the Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner..."

With this statement, it is pretty clear that the upcoming GTA Online update will include some sort of expansion for Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.

Fans have reacted positively to this news, as Criminal Enterprises is arguably one of the most popular ways to make tons of money. Many players have spent countless hours grinding all of the businesses under it. Thus, providing them with more content is always a good thing.

2) New Contact Mission

There is also mention of new contact missions that Rockster will introduce:

"Alongside a set of Contact Missions that presents the opportunity to be sworn in as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy."

IAA stands for International Affairs Agency, which appears in Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Although the IAA was also present in many missions in Grand Theft Auto Online, such as the Humane Labs Raid, users never directly worked with this agency.

But now, with this news, they will not only do contact missions given by the IAA but also become a Special IAA field operative, which hopefully will be very entertaining to play.

1) GTA 6 still in development

The most unexpected part of this announcement would be the minor update on Rockstar's upcoming title, which is as follows:

"Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players' expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be..."

It is great to see some official information about Grand Theft Auto 6. With what the developer has mentioned, they are currently moving more resources towards this new title to create the best next-gen gaming experience.

They also seem aware of their fans' expectations about this upcoming installment and are trying to exceed them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

