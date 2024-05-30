5 things we'd like to see in GTA 6 map that are different from GTA 5 map

One of Grand Theft Auto's most iconic locations, Vice City, will be making a return in the GTA 6 map, which will be set in a fictional state known as Leonida. Fans are yet to receive a look at the map's layout, but the game's first official trailer did show off some of its areas. Nevertheless, players expect Leonida to be significantly bigger than GTA 5's map of Los Santos and Blaine County.

That being said, even if it turns out smaller, there are a few things that, if implemented, could make the sequel's map more interesting. This article takes a look at five things we'd like to see in the GTA 6 map that are different from the GTA 5 map.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Multiple major cities and other things we'd like to see in GTA 6 map that are different from GTA 5 map

1) Not be just a single landmass

A shot of the GTA 6 map from the game's trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most Grand Theft Auto maps are split up into islands connected with bridges. However, GTA 5's map consists of Los Santos and Blaine County in a single landmass. This results in boats getting undermined since cars and aircraft are sufficient for travelling almost everywhere.

To fix this issue, Rockstar Games could go back to the old ways and break up the GTA 6 map into islands. Additionally, making each island a little different from the other could keep the map diverse.

2) Not all areas being accessible from the get-go

Here's the entire GTA 5 map (Image via gtalens.com)

Another deviation that GTA 5 had from the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay was having its entire map unlocked from the get-go. There isn't anything inherently wrong with this, but having some areas blocked off initially, like in older GTA titles, adds mystique and intrigue to the gameplay.

Unlocking new areas as one progresses further in the campaign also feels rewarding, which is why this strategy should be implemented in GTA 6 story mode.

3) Multiple major cities

Expand Tweet

Los Santos is the only major city in GTA 5's map. There is a very small town called Paleto Bay on its other end, but there is no good reason to visit or even hang out there unless forced in a mission. While the game's map is big, the lack of multiple major cities has made it feel bland and empty over time.

It goes without saying that Rockstar Games should go the opposite route with the GTA 6 map. Vice City is one confirmed major city, and the GTA 6 leaks, interestingly, hinted at another called Port Gellhorn. That being said, the latter's inclusion in the sequel is yet to be confirmed.

4) Less mountains

Mount Chiliad in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

As already mentioned, GTA 5's map is quite big. However, a sizeable chunk of it consists of hills and mountains. While they add some variation to the topography, too much of them contribute towards wasted space.

Most players barely spend any time in the mountains. Including another decently-sized, if not major, city with accessible interiors and activities would have been better utilization of space in the long run. This is another area where the GTA 6 map should do things differently.

5) Evolving with time

Rockstar should add more cities to the GTA 6 map over time (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6's development has taken a really long time, and things are expected to be similar for potential future Grand Theft Auto installments. Hence, it is vital that the GTA 6 map remains fresh over time and keeps players entertained. One way to do this is by evolving it over time, adding some settlements, cities, or islands.

GTA 5's map hasn't seen any major changes in over a decade of the game's existence. While the Diamond Casino was added at one point, it is just one building, and the Cayo Perico island, though a separate landmass, is mostly wilderness.

