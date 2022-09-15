5 things that make the GTA games different from other open-world titles

The GTA franchise has been ruling open-world titles from the very first 3D-universe games. The titles have left a lasting influence in the gaming industry, spawning many other creations in the genre.

Rockstar Games' 3D open-world formula wouldn't have become so popular without a solid narrative that fans have loved following through the storylines in each game. GTA 5 helped maintain Rockstar's reputation after its release in 2013.

There is a lot of competition these days, however, as there are a lot of brilliant new games in the genre. In this article, we'll take a look at how Rockstar's GTA franchise has created an open world that's unlike any other game.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion.

Rockstar's GTA franchise is the king of open-world games, but not without stiff competition

1) Relatable reality

With an improved open world comes Rockstar's relatable realism that every gamer can closely relate to. Almost every title is set in either a real-life city or a parody of a place mentioned in a movie. The games have never been set in a fantasy world and players thus love the series for its relatable locations.

Even the ever-changing weather, the shadows and reflections in the open world get as close to reality as a video game can get. There are quite a lot of attention-to-detail points that can be noticed as players players proceed through a game, and here are a few:

Characters get sweaty in hot conditions.

Any part of clothing that gets in the water stays wet for some time.

Rain causes NPCs to behave accordingly and causes puddles that evaporate over time.

Phone numbers found in the game can be dialed in real life, connecting respective businesses or individuals.

GPS loses signal when going through a tunnel.

These are a few examples of how the gaming experience mirrors real-life behavior in the open-world game.

2) Multiplayer mode

Grand Theft Auto's multiplayer mode has always provided one of the best experiences for gamers. Not only does it expand the different ways that they can play the game, but it also never reduces the map.

GTA Online, which was released with GTA 5, brought out an even more expansive world with every mode under the sun that can be tried out, from many forms of racing to missions and heists.

Rockstar is still bringing out new activities and updates to GTA Online, which is quite impressive as well.

3) Immersive environment

Continuing with the realism involved, even the surrounding landscape affects the overall gameplay. Upon damage, there will be consequent changes experienced visually and physically.

Players feel immersed in these Grand Theft Auto games even when just driving around in any of the fictional worlds. They can get used to the world quite quickly by driving around, listening to the radio, seeing all the storefronts and billboards passing by, and just relaxing.

4) Freedom to do just about anything

Missions and heists in GTA games stand out from other open-world titles for the sheer freedom given to players. They are usually forced to follow the rules to accomplish missions in most games, but it's the polar opposite of how things work in Rockstar's titles.

In the GTA series, gamers can use any of their vehicles and plan an approach that suits them best. They can even plan on shortcuts to complete missions quickly and keep grinding them to earn a handsome amount every time.

5) The world feels a lot more alive

The Grand Theft Auto series is known for bringing the world, and the elements around it, to life. Players can find something interesting to do and cannot go a couple of minutes without encountering something to do. Even NPCs can get too real at times and give gamers a rough time when attacked.

The setting of every Grand Theft Auto game never feels too artificial or out of this world, but rather more connected and inspired by real-life experiences. This is something that a lot of other titles fail to accomplish. GTA is a franchise of exploration and wonder, and Rockstar has the ability to build worlds worth living in.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan