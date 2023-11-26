5 things that make GTA Vice City one of a kind

While GTA titles have come a long way in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics, Grand Theft Auto Vice City still has a special place in every fan's heart. Several reasons, such as moments involving Tommy Vercetti's hilarious and sarcastic dialog or random NPCs falling out of nowhere, make the game extremely entertaining.

The attention to detail that Rockstar Games put in the title is incredible. This is why a lot of players still discover certain hidden features or find easter eggs so many years after the game's release. While the vast maps of San Andreas and GTA 5 hold a lot of secrets, the Vice City title does a lot of things that make it one of a kind.

This article will highlight some of the amazing details of GTA Vice City that still blow the players' minds.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 details that set GTA Vice City apart from other titles in the series

1) The traffic lights turn yellow during storms

GTA Vice City has a variety of weather conditions where it can turn from a cool sunny evening to a stormy night in a couple of minutes. However, a subtle detail that a lot of players might not notice is the change in the traffic lights.

While they usually follow the Green, Yellow, and Red patterns, the lights turn completely yellow and start blinking when a storm hits the city. This is a cool little detail that Rockstar Games added to the title to make it appear more realistic.

2) The ability to help the cops

While players generally prefer to massacre any cop or NPC that comes into their line of sight, GTA Vice City has a unique feature that rewards them for helping out the police. It is called the Good Citizen Bonus Reward and offers $50 for taking out a fleeing criminal.

However, unless they wish to become a target themselves, players can only use their fists, brass knuckles, or baseball bats to attack the criminal. It is a fun little thing that allows the players to take a break from being the bad guy all the time and also get rewarded for their good actions.

3) Funny skater NPC actions

NPC interactions in GTA games are always fun, as they are never up to anything good. They will try to pick a fight with the player who is armed to the teeth, and run away screaming after the first shot.

However, skater NPCs in Vice City perform certain tricks that no other NPCs can do. If the players force them to skate on grass or sand, they fall down abruptly. This is quite hilarious to watch and highlights the little details that Rockstar put into the game.

4) NPCs don't visit the mall during bad weather

Another aspect of GTA Vice City that allows it to feel realistic despite the cartoonish graphics and character models is the NPC behavior. Although they are mostly dumb, Rockstar coded some really cool patterns that set them apart.

Players will always find people in the mall, no matter the time. However, except for the wannabe gang guys loitering around the place looking for trouble, the place is completely empty during bad weather.

5) The plot doesn't run around in unnecessary circles

Players always prefer video games to provide an ample amount of gameplay. However, a lot of titles add unnecessary twists and over-the-top ridiculous mission objectives to drag the timer. This was quite evident for some missions in GTA San Andreas as well.

However, Vice City has a tightly knit plot that always stays focused on Tommy Vercetti and his goal of getting to the top of the drug business. Even if he is completing a mission for some other character, it is to benefit him in some way. This is what most players love about the title and is the reason it has created some of the best all-time classic moments in GTA history.

With Rockstar Games scheduled to launch the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in December, players are wishing for another masterpiece as the title is rumored to return to Vice City once again.

