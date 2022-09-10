5 things players can do in GTA Online when bored

GTA Online players always have their plates full of activities, heists, missions, and even random attackers on free roam. With everything that keeps them occupied all the time, there's little time for users to get bored.

In the rare event that they find themselves wanting something new to do in the game, there are lots on offer. Rockstar Games does an excellent job with GTA Online weekly updates via double and triple payouts for grinding activities and missions.

The weekly events usually include activities that have not been played much by gamers. It's a big title with tons of things to do, and even if they want to drive around, someone will pull them in for a duel.

GTA players can check this list of activities to do when bored

Here are some of the things GTA Online users can go around doing when they need a break from all the heists and adversary modes, competing with friends and foes.

1) Old missions

Replaying old missions can be one of the best ways to have a relaxed gaming experience, as gamers will be familiar with what to expect while going on a task or a heist. This can mainly benefit beginners who can grind old missions to earn and save enough to upgrade later.

Players who have friends online in the same session can sell off the stocks produced from their Gunrunning or MC Clubhouse businesses. Those owning a Terrorbyte can take up client-featured jobs from Paige to take up grind jobs that will also have a good payout.

2) Play golf

One of the best ways to spend time in a relaxed environment in the game is to have some friends join users for a round of golf. It can be a good way to spend some quality time in the game without any stress of being attacked by griefers or other gamers.

GTA Online players can play as many golf games as they'd like with up to three others. There are nine holes at the Los Santos Golf Course, where they can join in and start a game.

To start playing the game, users can check out the following steps:

They should open up the map and search for a small flag icon on the map.

Mark the location and drive to the Los Santos Country Golf Club.

Once gamers reach the corona, they can press the button on the screen to play golf.

Once the others join the game, they can begin.

3) Attend flight school lessons

While trying to have downtime, users can also switch to taking up some flying lessons in GTA Online. The title has a Flight School to try for those ranked six and above.

Gamers can access the Flight School once they download the San Andreas Flight School update, released in 2014. It is located at Los Santos International Airport, where they can find it in the Exceptionalists Way.

Players can also earn handsome payouts if they win gold medals in all ten challenges. The challenges include landing, shooting, flying in a loop, landing with an engine failure, and ends with a challenge to follow the instructions from the leader.

4) LS Car Meets

Street races can be the best cure for users looking to spend some engaging time with friends online. GTA Online's LS Car Meets can get them into street races with online gamers, and since it's a new feature they are still checking out, matchmaking will not be too tedious.

They can even pit themselves with anyone at the car meet for a sprint or drag race. Players can also challenge others for a scramble race and try to collect as many checkpoints as possible.

Car meets can be the best place to race or test drive cars, take up the time trial challenges, and have good fun.

5) Play tennis

Like golf, players can also play tennis with friends or random online users and even have a tournament among themselves. Tennis is one of the many mini-games GTA Online has to offer and is also one of the best ways to spend some time relaxing with friends and random gamers in the same session.

Apart from playing sports, players can also try their hands at cycling, triathlon, and even practice yoga. To start playing tennis, they can check out the steps below:

From the pause menu, users can open the map

They can search for a racquet icon; there can be multiple icons

Once the location is marked, gamers can drive to the nearest location marked with the icon

Once they reach one of the courts, the screen will instruct them to press the key to "Interact" and start playing

Once others join in, individuals can start a match

Playing tennis can improve their strength stats in GTA Online, and they can also earn a good RP bonus. It's a much-needed breather from all the missions and heists.

Note: The list is not ranked in any specific order and reflects the author's views.

