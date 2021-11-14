5 things players like about the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Despite its somewhat-negative reception, there are a few good features from GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Needless to say, some players have taken issues with the current product. The games are considerably glitchy, not to mention they suffer from graphical impedements. However, that doesn't mean every player has a bad experience with the game. Some of them are enjoying the newer features in these games.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition does include some practical features. For example, players can replay missions right away, which removes the need to travel back and forth a great distance.

Such features can reduce unnecessary frustrations with older titles, having some fans who might appreciate these improvements for what they are.

5 changes made in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that players might consider as improvements

1) Switch users are enjoying the gyro controls

This feature is exclusive to the Switch version, but it's worth mentioning anyways. The Switch allows for gyro aiming via motion controls. Players will now have precise aim when they line up their shots. Several missions require good accuracy, especially later on in the games.

This is one of the better features for the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Motion controls induce a completely different experience for the series, and the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of it with the current technology.

2) Addition of GPS routes is a nice touch

The above video is a good example of the improved navigation system. Players are now given clear paths to their destinations, via a yellow GPS route. This allows them to cut through corners and save time.

Newer players might not have an understanding of the map layout, and this feature can help them out if they are new to the titles. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition helps them get situated in the surrounding environment.

3) It's a nostalgic trip back in time

A lot of players have been waiting years for these games. Vice City players will enjoy yet another drive down to the Ocean View Hotel. The game looks much better with the lighting and shadows, which makes it a nice contrast from the original games.

Some players might have fun checking out the differences between the old and new games. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition welcomes players back with open arms. It's the same old world, but with a shinier new skin.

4) Mission replays have cut back on travel

Mai @MaiAbdullah92 The GTA Trilogy’s Definitive Edition is coming out this year, and I’m having flashbacks of how traumatic the helicopter mission (Demolition Man) on Vice City was 😂🤣 I can’t wait to replay it again #GTATrilogy The GTA Trilogy’s Definitive Edition is coming out this year, and I’m having flashbacks of how traumatic the helicopter mission (Demolition Man) on Vice City was 😂🤣 I can’t wait to replay it again #GTATrilogy https://t.co/waU22NcIVk

Earlier games had very difficult missions that required multiple retries. It can be very annoying having to go all the way back to the mission giver, especially if the player is left stranded.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition makes it much easier for the player. They now have the ability to restart a mission right away. This will be very useful for several missions, such as the infamous Demolition Man.

Unfortunately, there are no mission checkpoints in the remastered trilogy, and players must do everything right from the beginning. The main use of this feature is to avoid wasted travel.

Arguably the most infamous example is 'Wrong Side of the Tracks', where Big Smoke leaves CJ behind in the countryside.

5) Visual enhancements allow for gorgeous locations

The environment looks better than ever before, thanks to several graphical enhancements. That's not to say it's perfect by any means, since the AI upscaling has resulted in numerous misspellings. However, everything from Liberty City to Los Santos looks much cleaner.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition has made significant improvements with high resolution textures. This can be seen with the natural landscapes, which now have detailed grass and plant life.

Overall, the environment truly stands out in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Players just wish the same could be extended to character models.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

