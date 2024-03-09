5 tips to know while doing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid or the Cluckin Bell Heist is the latest content in GTA Online. The quest is unlocked following a phone call from Vincent Effenburger, after which you can attempt this solo or with three additional players. Featuring some setup missions and a finale, these missions aren't exactly difficult. But there are some things that players should keep in mind while doing this quest.

Being aware of them can help make the best of this new money-making opportunity. With that said, let's take a look at five tips to know while doing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist.

Looting all lockers and 4 other tips to know while doing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist

1) Use a car with bullet resistant windows

Among the many cars in the game's catalog, some vehicles boast bullet-resistant windows. Such cars can be a great asset for the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist setup missions as you will be encountering a lot of enemies.

The Armored Karin Kuruma is perfect for such situations, thanks to its windows being highly bullet-resistant. Well-protected from incoming fire, one can sit inside and take out enemy NPCs with ease. It has an affordable price tag of $698,250 and a Trade Price of $525,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Wear the Cluckin Bell uniform

Collect the dropped bag to wear the uniform (Image via Rockstar Games, YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update's setup mission, Disorganized Crime, involves sneaking into a Cluckin Bell garage and sabotaging some delivery trucks. However, you will have to first hack two vehicles to reveal the garage's location.

After hacking a vehicle, you must neutralize its occupiers and wear the Cluckin Bell uniform dropped by one of them. Doing so will make the guards inside the garage take a little longer to recognize you.

3) Loot all lockers

Collect these bags to make a little extra cash (Image via Rockstar Games, YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Disorganized Crime also involves searching for a key card in the Cluckin Bell garage. You will have to look through many lockers for this item, some of which contain money bags. Even if you find the key card quickly, make sure to search all available lockers to collect as many bags as possible.

Although the cash in them isn't anything remarkable, there is no harm in making a little extra money and adding on to the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist's final payout of $500,000.

Grinding the Cluckin Bell Heist can help make a lot of money over time, allowing one to afford some expensive rides. That said, Rockstar is also offering the Obey 8F Drafter sports car for free for a limited time.

4) Go with the finale's stealthy approach

If one sabotages all delivery trucks, wipes the CCTV footage, and kills all witnesses (guards) within the time limit in Disorganized Crime, they unlock the stealth approach for the heist's finale, Scene of the Crime.

This makes the final Cluckin Bell Heist mission significantly easier as the guards won't be aware of your presence in the Cluckin Bell factory. Having said that, it is advised that you remain patient while going about the finale as getting detected nullifies this advantage.

5) Make sure to equip the suppressed weapon

The Cluckin Bell Heist setup mission, Concealed Weapons, lists three weapon loadouts, of which you must steal one to use in the finale. If you are approaching the finale with stealth, make sure that the weapon equipped has a suppressor.

Among the three loadouts offered in Concealed Weapons, only one is a suppressed firearm. Mistakenly using an unsilenced weapon in a stealth Cluckin Bell Heist finale will instantly blow your cover. Hence, check for a suppressor on your firearm before firing the first bullet in the mission.

The Cluckin Bell Heist is a short, albeit fun campaign, that can keep players entertained in their wait for more information on the series' next entry. Notably, the recently added GTA 6 Rockstar Games website banner has excited fans sparking rumors and speculations.

