5 unique ways GTA 6 could blow our minds 

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games and has been under development for quite some time. Since the last title in the series rolled out in 2013, fans want the next installment to blow everyone away and set a new standard not just for the Grand Theft Auto series, but also for the gaming industry as a whole. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has proven that they are quite capable of doing so.

While most players are expecting to see some next-level graphics others are looking forward to realistic gameplay mechanics like they've never seen before. GTA 6 must deliver most if not all of these things because the hype after the first trailer dropped is at an all-time high.

This article will discuss five things that the upcoming title might have that would blow the community's mind.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things GTA 6 could do uniquely to blow everyone away

1) Incredibly responsive AI

Among the several things that Rockstar Games can pick and polish from Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 6, the amazing NPC AI is something they should pour their most focus on. The game has an intricate system where each non-playable character feels like a part of the world and not just fodder.

The leaked gameplay footage did show an intense police chase where the cops were not dumb like the previous titles, but followed certain tactics and showed awareness. This could be game-changing for the Grand Theft Auto series as well as other titles by the studio.

2) Adding real-life enterable buildings on the map

Where there are many out-of-the-box things fans want to see on the GTA 6 map, there is one feature that would make Leonida a much more immersive location. Enterable buildings have been a big demand and players are hoping to see them in the upcoming title.

However, if Rockstar Games copies some iconic real-life buildings or locations from Miami and allows players to enter them, it would be a rather unique feeling. While some of the previous titles did recreate certain real locations, watching and exploring them with enhanced graphics and complete freedom would be an incredible experience for everybody.

3) Adding an emotional twist at the end of the story

While there are several speculations about how the GTA 6 story will end, not all of them sound believable. However, if Rockstar Games follows Bonnie and Clyde's story from the real world, then players will be in for a sad twist at the end.

To make things even better (or worse), the developers could give players a choice to take out the other protagonist just to survive or betray them for some petty reason. This would be a shocking turn of events as Rockstar Games has not killed off a protagonist for love, especially not at the hands of others.

4) Adding choices that actually matter

While there are many things that GTA 6 can learn from Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth, it should aim for a less linear story and offer players choices where the decision has a serious effect on the outcome of the story. Most of the Grand Theft Auto titles have been rather linear with not much that players can do to change the ending.

While GTA 5 did have three endings, the choice presents itself towards the end of the plot. So, it would be interesting if the upcoming title takes inspiration from games like Baldur's Gate 3 and adds multiple small choices from the beginning that will make big differences at a later stage of the plot.

5) Allowing players to craft their own vehicles and weapons

While there is no shortage of amazing vehicles that fans would love to see in GTA 6, they would rather appreciate the title more if Rockstar Games added a feature where they could craft their own vehicles.

Previous titles like GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode do allow customization to some extent, but the overall vehicles remain the same. This is true for weapons as well where players can only swap silencers or add flashlights and do some other small modifications.

So, it'd be genuinely mind-blowing if there is an option to use a variety of parts and an intricate system where players could create a new design for their vehicles and weapons. It would offer another level of freedom that has not been seen in the GTA games before.

