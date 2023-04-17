5 unusual vehicles that should return in GTA 6

As the GTA franchise continues to captivate millions of players worldwide, anticipation surrounding the highly anticipated GTA 6 continues to escalate. One aspect that has always been a highlight in Grand Theft Auto games is the diverse array of vehicles available for players to explore and wreak havoc with.

While many iconic vehicles from previous games are expected to return in the next installment, there are also some lesser-known and peculiar vehicles that fans are eagerly hoping to see once again. In this article, we will delve into five unusual vehicles from past Grand Theft Auto games that players are anticipating to make a comeback in GTA 6.

Splitz-6 ATV and four other bizarre vehicles that should make an appearance in GTA 6

1) Jetpack

The Jetpack is an iconic vehicle in the GTA franchise, first introduced in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It offers players unparalleled freedom of movement and gameplay possibilities with its omnidirectional thrust, allowing for precise directional control.

One of the distinctive features of the Jetpack is its ability to make the player character invulnerable to falling, crashing into obstacles, or landing on moving vehicles, making it a valuable asset for navigating difficult terrain or escaping dangerous situations.

Bringing back the Jetpack in Grand Theft Auto 6 would not only pay homage to its iconic status in the franchise but also open up new possibilities for players to explore and interact with the game world.

2) Splitz-6 ATV

The American Motors Splitz-6 ATV is a unique six-wheeler all-terrain vehicle that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. What sets it apart from other vehicles in the GTA franchise is its amphibious capabilities that allow it to travel on both land and water.

Players in GTA Vice City Stories often found joy in traversing the game's varied terrain with the Splitz-6 ATV, seamlessly transitioning from land to water and exploring areas that may not have been easily accessible with other vehicles.

Considering the nostalgia and appreciation fans have for this unusual vehicle, it would be exciting to see the Splitz-6 ATV make a return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Its versatility, albeit with limitations, offers a fresh gameplay dynamic that could enhance the open-world experience in the upcoming installment.

3) Borgnine

The Borgnine, a bonus taxi featured in GTA III, is a modified version of the Cabbie with spiked bumpers, superior handling, and faster acceleration. Its all-wheel-drive layout and increased top speed make it a formidable vehicle for evading wanted levels and navigating traffic in the game.

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise are eager to see the return of the Borgnine in GTA 6, as its design and performance create unique gameplay opportunities. With its distinct features and enhanced capabilities, the Borgnine would be a welcome addition to the vehicle lineup in the next title, offering players a thrilling driving experience.

4) Hotring Racer

The Hotring Racer is a unique and fast stock car racing vehicle featured in GTA Vice City and San Andreas. With its distinctive design and paint schemes resembling mid-1980s stock cars, the Hotring Racer has been a fan favorite in previous games. In Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, it is used in the "Hotring" side mission, while in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, it is used in the "8-Track" side mission.

Due to its impressive speed, acceleration, and good grip, the Hotring Racer is considered to be on par with many sports cars in the game. Although its resistance may not be the best, its strong performance and handling make it a popular choice for racing enthusiasts. As such, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the Hotring Racer in GTA 6, as it would add excitement and unique gameplay opportunities to the next installment of the franchise.

5) Bloodring Banger

The Bloodring Banger is a unique vehicle that has appeared in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It is specifically designed for demolition derby-style challenges, featuring stripped-down modifications for driver safety, unconventional color schemes, and racing numbers. The Bloodring Banger's rear-wheel-drive configuration, impressive acceleration, horsepower, and speed make it a formidable vehicle for ramming and pushing other vehicles.

The thrill of participating in demolition derby-style challenges and wreaking havoc with a modified vehicle adds an exciting and dynamic element to the game. With its distinct design and enhanced performance capabilities, the Bloodring Banger has become a fan-favorite vehicle in past Grand Theft Auto games, and players are hopeful to see it make a comeback in the next installment of the franchise, providing a thrilling and memorable experience in the virtual world of GTA 6.

Poll : Do you personally consider the Jetpack to be a vehicle or weapon? Vehicle Weapon 0 votes