5 most useful cheats in GTA San Andreas for the PS4

Using cheat codes is one of the most fun things to do in every GTA game as it helps players unlock items and abilities that generally might be hard to find. Also, many players find GTA games challenging to play, especially from the 3D universe, such as GTA San Andreas.

It is kind of an achievement for GTA San Andreas, as even after its release over a decade ago, it still manages to make players rage quit over its story missions. And now, after the release of the GTA Trilogy definitive edition last year, a whole new generation of PS4 fans will be exposed to the harshness of this classic game.

To help newcomers survive the insane difficulty level of this game, this article will provide some of the best cheats that PS4 players can use in their version of GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 cheats for GTA San Andreas in PS4

5) Spawn Jetpack

This cheat is a classic in the GTA San Andreas community and has been used by players since its original release. With this cheat, players can spawn a jetpack and fly with it wherever they like. But they should keep in mind that it has a far lower altitude restriction than conventional aircraft, making it unsuitable for scaling bigger structures.

When players equip the jetpack, they can also regulate the thrust with two omnidirectional nozzle-like jets. And when not in use, the jetpack spawns as a weapon pickup and activates instantaneously when players walk into it and is dropped when the vehicle exit button is pushed.

PS4 cheat code: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

4) Get weapon set 3

This cheat unlocks weapon set 3 for players, which is arguably one of the best lineups of weapons in the game that anyone can get. This weapon set includes Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, and Plastic Explosive. Thus, players will get a diverse set of weapons from this cheat for any type of dangerous situation they will face in the game.

The Chainsaw is one of the best melee weapons in the game that will cause a lot of damage, and the Silenced Pistol will help take out the target without drawing too much attention. Still, if players want to be loud and messy, the Bazooka and Plastic Explosive are there to do that job. The weapon set has something for everyone.

PS4 cheat code: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

3) Wanted level down

High wanted levels can get annoying really quickly, especially for players playing this game just for the story. Police intervention in every type of activity is very exhausting, and this can even make players stop playing the game entirely. So to lower that wanted level down, this cheat code will come in handy.

Players can use this cheat to lower their level if they feel uncomfortable with their high wanted level. This means they can play the game without constantly getting worried about getting killed or busted.

PS4 cheat code: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

2) Infinite ammo

This cheat is pretty easy as some fans say it makes the game too easy while others say it makes the game more fun, so it depends on players' needs. But if players are tired of constantly looking for ammo or even reloading, this cheat is perfect for them.

This cheat gets applied to every weapon players own and gives them a massive advantage over all of the enemies present in the game.

PS4 cheat code: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

1) Get health, armor, and money

This is the best cheat code to use in GTA San Andreas, as when players use this cheat, they get health, armor, and over $250,000 in their bank account.

The cheat can give beginner players a great headstart and be used as a clutch during a dangerous situation. Players can also repair their car if they use this cheat while sitting inside it. Thus, this cheat is handy in almost all scenarios players will face in this game.

PS4 cheat code: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

