5 most useful GTA San Andreas cheats for PS5 players (2023)

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular titles in the long-running Grand Theft Auto series, and cheat codes have been an integral part of its gameplay since its inception. The game offers a plethora of cheats for players to exploit entertainingly, leading to a lot of replayability to the story of fan-favorite protagonist, Carl “CJ” Johnson.

Rockstar Games released the Definitive Edition as part of the classic trilogy bundle on PS5 on November 11, 2021. The developer made sure that the legacy of cheat codes carries forward to the newer generation of gamers.

However, this doesn’t mean that all such exploits are useful and it’s always good to know which ones are the best among them. With that being said, let’s learn about five of the most useful cheats for GTA San Andreas on PS5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 important GTA San Andreas cheat codes that PS5 players should know about (2023)

5) Weapons, tier 3

How to activate: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

GTA San Andreas Defintive Edition often requires players to rely on armory to complete most of the missions. This makes it utmost necessary for them to carry the best weapons the game has to offer, and this cheat code allows them to do exactly that. It gives them instant access to some of the most powerful firearms in the game, including:

Chainsaw

Silenced 9mm Pistol

SMG

SPAS 12 Shotgun

M4 Assault Rifle

Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher

Detonator

Satchel Charges

4) Unlimited ammunition

How to activate: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

Having the best GTA San Andreas weapons alone won’t work without sufficient ammo for them. In this open-world game, PS5 players can often find themselves short of ammo, making the use of this cheat code a must for every gamer. Once activated, it gives them unlimited ammunition for all of their currently available weapons and allows them to complete difficult missions with ease.

Players should note that using this cheat code may temporarily glitch the game’s audio for unknown reasons.

3) Armor, health, and $250,000

How to activate: R1, R2, L1, Cross, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA San Andreas on PS5 mainly needs three things to survive the game’s open world: health, protective wearing, and money. It’s impossible to beat the story without them, making this cheat code equally as important as others on the list. Once activated, PS5 players get their health fully regenerated and receive armor and $250,000 in money.

This cheat can even repair any damaged vehicle they are occupying at the time, which could be a blessing for car enthusiasts.

2) Remove the Wanted Level

How to activate: R1, R1, Circle (O), R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Wanted Levels are given to GTA San Andreas players when they break a law or engage in criminal activities, leading law enforcement to pursue and eventually catch them. This could lead to missions failing in an instant if the cops catch them. This is why this cheat code is very helpful for gamers when playing on PS5.

Not only does it reduce wanted level stars, but it also makes the police forget about the players’ insane actions until they do it again. It comes in handy when doing the majority of the missions in the game.

1) Spawn Rhino

How to activate: Circle (O), Circle (O), L1, Circle (O), Circle (O), Circle (O), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle (O), Triangle

In GTA San Andreas Story Mode, there will be a lot of times when players need to destroy something but don’t have the right equipment. They will need a vehicle that is not only bulletproof, but also helps them in eliminating the targets. That’s where this cheat code comes in as it spawns a Rhino tank, allowing them to freely use it.

It is one of the most powerful vehicles in the entire game and allows players to wreak havoc on the streets of San Andreas.

While Rockstar is working on its next untitled Grand Theft Auto game, it is the perfect time to revisit San Andreas on PS5 in 2023.

