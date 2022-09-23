5 Vice City locations players can't wait to revisit in GTA 6

GTA fans recently re-experienced Vice City in last year's GTA: The Definitive Edition. Even if players can revisit a modern version of only a few Vice City locations in GTA 6, it will still make fans happy and give its locations, characters, and storylines a sense of nostalgia.

There are certain landmarks last seen in GTA: Vice City that players remember vividly. In this article, we list out Vice City locations that fans would love to revisit in GTA 6 and check out a modern take on them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Malibu Club and other Vice City locations GTA fans can't wait to revisit, if they are featured in GTA 6

1) Ocean View Hospital

This hospital is a well-known location, being the default location where players spawn after getting killed in the game. It is located on Ocean Beach, next to the South Bridge, at the end of Vice City Beach.

A health icon and ambulance can be seen outside the hospital, of which, the former adds more health bars once players walk up to it. Behind this location, players can also find a grenade pickup.

2) Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach is a shopping area in the city, located close to Vice City Beach. The long road on the east side of the area is lined with hotels. The protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, resides in this location's Ocean View Hotel at the beginning of the story, before purchasing the Ocean Heights Apartment.

Ocean Beach is an important location for a couple of missions in the game, like the second mission, An Old Friend. Lance Vance was introduced near the area. Tommy also killed Leo Teal and three other members of a European gang here. Colonel Cortez's missions started in Ocean Beach as well.

3) Vercetti Estate

Formerly Diaz Estate, Vice City ended with Tommy taking over Ricardo Diaz's mansion. Located on the southern side of Starfish Island, the Vercetti Estate was unlocked after completing the "Guardian Angels" mission. The entire island is lined with lavish mansions and estates.

Tommy, along with Lance Vance kills Diaz here after a memorable shoot-out. Then in the final mission of the game, Tommy kills Lance Vance and Sonny Forelli. Afterwards, Tommy earns $5000 per day from the mansion.

4) Ocean View Hotel

Tommy Vercetti's first home in the game, the hotel serves as one of the spots where players can save their progress in the game. It is located close to Ocean Beach. The hotel's interior includes a lobby, a stairway, and a hallway leading to Tommy Vercetti's suite where he can also switch clothing.

This location also serves Tommy with weapons that are unlocked with the collection of hidden packages spread across Vice City. The hotel is also shown in Vice City Stories as an inaccessible building with a different shade compared to the original game. It would be nostalgic to go back to this hotel in a modern setting.

5) Malibu Club

The Malibu Club is a nightclub located in Vice Point, Vice City. This was the place to be for the residents of Vice City. Everyone from the locals to Cuban gang members were almost always present here. The club can be purchased by Tommy after completing the "Shakedown" mission and then generate $10000 a day.

The Malibu Club first appeared in the game when Tommy went on the hunt for Kent Paul, who's a regular visitor to the club. It also appeared in six other missions in the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far