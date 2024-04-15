5 of the most wacky GTA 5 mods on PC in 2024, ranked

There is no shortage of wacky GTA 5 mods on PC in 2024. The community has crafted some amazing scripts and mods that completely overhaul the game, offering a unique experience. Now and then, creators add new features and content to the game via third-party codes. That said, installing mods is one of the best ways to have fun after completing the story and missions.

However, picking out the wackiest GTA 5 mods among the numerous options can be challenging. Meanwhile, some mods are simply not worth installing.

This article provides a list of some amazing mods for GTA 5 that you can install in 2024 to keep having fun.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 of the wackiest GTA 5 mods that you can install on your PC

5) Mayhem / Carmageddon

The world of Grand Theft Auto 5 is already quite chaotic with you blowing up cars or randomly shooting NPCs. However, if you wish to double the excitement, install the Mayhem/Carmageddon GTA 5 mod on your PC.

Not only does this mod randomly blow up vehicles around you, but it actively tracks your movement and tries to get you killed by catching you off guard. The level of insanity after installing this GTA 5 mod is top-notch, as even the creator requests players to install a mod that offers them invincibility in the game.

Link to download

4) Ultimate Chaos

Ultimate Chaos is another one of the wackiest GTA 5 mods that you can install once you're done with the single-player campaign mode. As the name suggests, this mod adds a new menu from where you can cause uncontrollable chaos in Los Santos.

After initiating it, the mod causes NPCs to go into war mode where they carry weapons and begin fighting among themselves. Walking down the city becomes extremely dangerous due to gangs and other armed characters patrolling various areas. If you're looking to create chaos in the game, this is the perfect mod for you.

Link to download

3) Simple Zombies

Simple Zombies is a great mod that you can install (Image via gta5-mods/sollaholla)

Simple Zombies might sound like a regular zombies GTA 5 mod but it is among the craziest ones that you can install. It not only adds zombies to the game but turns Los Santos into a post-apocalyptic city. It also adds other RPG features like thirst and hunger, turning GTA 5 into a survival game.

But, this is not the only extent of the mod. Walking across the city will become much tougher as using your firearm will attract hordes of zombies. You will also need to maintain your safehouse to keep yourself and other survivors alive. These are just a few of the amazing features this GTA 5 mod offers.

Link to download

2) Shapeshifter V

If you're a fan of the Prototype series, this is perhaps one of the craziest GTA 5 mods to install in 2024. Following a similar concept, it gives your characters special abilities, wherein you can take down NPCs and take their form.

While you are required to perform a stealth kill to change the skin, the mod gives each NPC a unique special ability. This encourages players to hunt down various characters and keep transforming into them. You can also dump your current character's skin and take over someone else quite easily. This is a great mod to install if you want to have some fun in GTA 5.

Link to download

1) Psychokinetic

This is one of the best mods for GTA 5 that you can install (Image via gta5-mods/NModds)

If you ever wanted to feel like a god in GTA 5, the Psychokinetic mod allows you to be just that. Featuring some incredibly powerful and wacky abilities, this mod completely turns the game upside down by giving you uncontrolled and unfiltered powers.

You can press various buttons to try out new abilities, ranging from telekinesis to hardened skin that makes you invisible in the game. You can also float across the map and randomly crush NPCs with your superpowers. If your goal is to cause destruction in the game without fearing cops or gods, Psychokinetic is the best GTA 5 mod that you can install.

Link to download

In the meantime, you can also read about various military vehicles in GTA Online that should also appear in GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like overpowered GTA 5 mods? Yes, I love them No, not really 0 votes View Discussion