5 ways to get rich in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The Last Dose update has brought many new features and opportunities for players to get rich in GTA Online. With the introduction of fresh missions and vehicles, gamers can now earn a significant amount of money by exploring the title's updated world. That said, getting rich in the game often requires careful planning, strategy, and persistence.

This article explores five ways to get rich in GTA Online after The Last Dose update. These methods have been tested by experienced players and generally work, and they can help anyone accumulate wealth in the game quickly. Whether gamers prefer to work alone or with a crew, these strategies offer a variety of options to suit different playstyles.

Become rich in GTA Online after The Last Dose update using these methods

5) Attempt weekly Time Trial Races

For skilled GTA Online players, participating in weekly Time Trials can be a quick and efficient way to earn a significant amount of money — potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars per week. However, this activity requires a good vehicle and driving skills, and those without these resources may struggle to make much money from Time Trials. It is also worth noting that these events are not repeatable, unlike some other money-making methods in the game.

The payout for each Time Trial can vary based on its type. Regular Time Trials offer approximately $101,000, while RC Time Trials let gamers make a similar amount of money, $101,000. However, completing an HSW Time Trial can yield a significantly higher payout of around $251,000. With such bonuses, a skilled driver can potentially earn over $450,000 in just ten minutes of gameplay via these races.

4) Carry out Fooligan Jobs

GTA Online players who have completed the First Dose storyline's first mission can now access Fooligan Jobs. These can be completed in Freemode and offer a payout of $50,000 each. Additionally, they are relatively easy to complete, making them attractive options for players looking to earn a quick buck.

Gamers can maximize their profits and take their Acid Lab to the next level by accomplishing these jobs, making them essential for those looking to increase their wealth in the game. Overall, Fooligan Jobs provides a straightforward and profitable way for players to earn money and unlock key upgrades in GTA Online.

3) Own a Nightclub

Nightclubs are considered among the best business ventures in GTA Online due to their potential to present a legitimate source of income. Players can select from a range of ten options on the bank's list of foreclosures and furnish them with stolen or found items. This will them to start their own Nightclub without investing a large amount of cash upfront.

As the business grows, players will notice a substantial increase in their passive income, surpassing what the Arcades can offer. This will allow them to hire the employees needed to keep the Nightclub running, and they can become less involved in the day-to-day operations of this business.

2) Try the Vehicle Warehouse

The Vehicle Warehouse is an active and profitable business in GTA Online that requires players' direct participation. The primary objective it presents involves stealing and reselling cars for higher prices, letting gamers make some quick cash by grinding this job.

To maximize their earnings, players should aim to steal and sell Top-range vehicles as they provide the highest profits of up to $100,000 per export. Additionally, they can use Standard and Mid-range cars to create space for more profitable Top-range vehicles, gaining a chance to increase their overall profits.

With patience and strategy, they can use their monetary gains to purchase better automobiles, upgrade their equipment, and take on more significant missions, ultimately becoming rich in GTA Online.

1) Through the Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is a mobile business that can provide players with a significant source of income. It was introduced as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update in December 2022 and has quickly become a super profitable business in GTA Online.

Players can easily start this lab and begin producing Acid, which can then be sold for additional income. This business' revenue generation capabilities make it an excellent long-term investment for individuals looking to become rich in GTA Online. By completing Sell Supplies missions, gamers can earn anywhere from $237,600 to $335,200 via the Acid Lab.

By consistently running the business and selling its products, players can accumulate a significant amount of wealth. With its high earning potential and ease of access, this entry is an excellent method for gamers looking to become rich.

