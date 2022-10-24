5 ways in which GTA 4 is better than GTA 5

GTA 4 is regarded as one of the most interesting Grand Theft Auto titles ever released by Rockstar Games, mainly because of how different its themes and aesthetic feel compared to the other offerings in the franchise.

Its uniqueness is often brought up in conversations about which is the best Grand Theft Auto game. Most of the time, fans always compare this installment to GTA 5. So, to contribute to the discussion, this article will provide fans with five reasons why Grand Theft Auto 4 is a better game than its successor.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 reasons GTA 4 is way better experience than GTA 5

1) Single narrative (base game)

GTA 5 told its story through three protagonists via three different perspectives. This was a pretty unique approach to storytelling that most AAA games were not taking at the time.

Unfortunately, this idea was way better than its execution, and many fans still believe that Rockstar Games could've done something more impressive with this concept.

The main area fans have a problem with is the scene in which Franklin must eliminate either Trevor or Michael during one of the story's climactic moments. This does not make sense, especially considering that by that point, Franklin and Michael had already developed a father-son-type relationship. So, getting the choice to kill Michael seems pretty illogical.

This is where Grand Theft Auto 4 outshines its successor, as the former is focused on creating a linear narrative experience with a single protagonist. This also proved to be very advantageous for the game as the story is way less convoluted than GTA 5's, with clearer themes and ideas.

2) Better protagonist

Niko Bellic is a far more interesting and dynamic character than Franklin, Trevor, and Michael combined. This can be attributed entirely to the philosophy and ideas he holds dear, as well as his unique perspective of the world.

Although Franklin, Trevor, and Michael are pretty entertaining as characters, Niko is far more realistic in his actions throughout Grand Theft Auto 4's story and showcases a range of emotions that many players might even relate to.

Furthermore, even as a playable character, Niko has many scenes where he is able to present his own ideas, which may even be in conflict with the player's actions in the game. For instance, players can choose to work with Dimitri during the last arc, which will ensure a darker ending. This creates a sense of dissonance that is very memorable.

3) Setting

Grand Theft Auto 4's Liberty City is way more immersive and atmospheric than its successor's Los Santos, thanks to the realistic design that gives the entire city a rustic and slightly gloomy aesthetic. Los Santos, in contrast, has a much more generic open-world design, with bright colors and a polished look.

Thus, Liberty City has a more grounded visual style that is more entertaining to explore, as players will feel more immersed when traveling through a fictional city based on reality. Star Junction is a great example of this quality in Grand Theft Auto 4, as it is clearly based on the iconic Times Square; the title masterfully recreates it as faithfully as possible.

4) Narrative does not solely rely on humor

Grand Theft Auto 5's story sometimes overly relies on comedic beats rather than serious story moments. An example of this would be the scene where Trevor and Michael chase Laslow or when Michael destroys Martin Madroza's mansion.

These sequences are really important for the story's progression but are way too funny to be taken seriously. This might work for some players, but it can hinder the experience for anyone looking to invest emotionally in the story to a greater extent.

Roman and Niko also both talk about hilarious things, but at the same time, they also reminisce about their alcoholic and abusive father and their rough childhood. Thus, Grand Theft Auto 4's comedic moments are always cynical, with serious aspects that are really important for character development.

5) Focus on substance rather than satire

Many players have shared the opinion that Grand Theft Auto 5 sometimes focuses more on satirizing American culture and capitalism and that the title forgets it needs to tell a compelling story as well.

GTA 4 beats its successor when it comes to telling a straightforward narrative with amazing twists and turns combined with enthralling character moments. The title also offers social commentary on certain themes associated with the story, such as Niko's commentary on the idea of the "American Dream." However, this never bogs down the narrative.

