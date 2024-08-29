5 ways GTA 6 could shake the gaming industry

GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment product in history when it comes out in Fall 2025. The game is slated to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but fans expect a PC release in the subsequent year.

On top of this, fans expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to break all existing records in numerous categories. It might break all sales records, set a new standard in terms of graphics, have one of the most detailed open worlds ever, and even establish a new trend for pricing.

In light of that, we've prepared a list of ways in which GTA 6 will revolutionize the video game industry.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How GTA 6 can change the video game industry as we know it

1) New sales record

GTA 5 has set a sales record and made it to the list of the best-selling games of all time by capturing the number two spot. Rockstar has managed to sell around 200 million copies of the game, with Minecraft being the only game that supersedes it. Red Dead Redemption 2, another smash hit from Rockstar, takes the sixth spot on the same list. San Andreas is also on there, which only goes to demonstrate the success of Rockstar Games as a studio.

Now, Grand Theft Auto 6 might break all established records, probably overtaking its predecessor. If it comes out on PC, the game might even surpass Minecraft, although achieving any of these milestones may take a while.

2) New pricing trend

Many fans have anticipated that GTA 6 will cost more than $70, which is the current pricing trend for the latest AAA game releases. This means Rockstar would break this trend and set a new economic standard in the video games industry. Rumors suggest the game will cost around $150, but no evidence hints at this.

Recently, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Michael Douse suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 might cost more than the current standard for AAA titles. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, on the other hand, simply hinted that the price will come as "good news" for players.

3) Integration with RP servers

RP is officially a part of Grand Theft Auto (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now that Rockstar owns FiveM, many expect them to integrate RP servers with the next game to create GTA 6 RP. Not only will this open up a new way to enjoy a Grand Theft Auto title, but it will also merge two big fanbases. Grand Theft Auto RP has managed to build a massive community, with countless streamers rising to popularity by streaming RP content alone.

Now, if Rockstar officially integrates RP into the Grand Theft Auto franchise, it might start a new trend of official multiplayer roleplaying servers in other popular single-player franchises.

4) New graphics standard

The GTA 6 trailer seemed quite graphically impressive, with most of the NPCs boasting advanced and realistic facial expressions. The hair physics seemed most impressive in particular, and surprisingly, this doesn't seem to be limited to the main characters but random NPCs as well.

When Grand Theft Auto IV came out, the game was easily one of the most graphically enhanced releases of its time. Rockstar did the same with Red Dead Redemption 2, which is still considered one of the most beautiful games ever made. So, Grand Theft Auto 6 may look even better, and set a new standard for graphics.

5) Most detailed open-world ever

The Leonida map seems to have diverse regions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is known for its detailed open-world environments which are filled with things to do and little details to look out for. This is apparent in nearly every Rockstar title to date, whether it's Grand Theft Auto 3, Bully, or Red Dead Redemption 2. The San Andreas map, for example, is still regarded as one of the best open-world maps in gaming.

Meanwhile, the vast open world of RDR2 is far from empty, as players still manage to find new secrets to this date. The Leonida map of Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be even more detailed than before, which might outdo all other Rockstar Games maps.

