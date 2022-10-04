5 ways in which GTA Online players can become millionaires

Money is a significant commodity to have if players want to make serious progress in GTA Online. Almost all of the activities in the game reward players with some kind of monetary compensation, so it's natural for them to fantasize about eventually becoming an in-game millionaire.

However, there are an overwhelming amount of ways players can earn money in GTA Online, and some of them are not even that profitable in the long run.

To help players find the perfect method to make money in GTA Online, this article will list five of the best ways to get rich in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here's how GTA Online players can earn lots of money in the game

1) Bunker

Owning and running a Bunker is one of the best ways to earn a passive income and become a millionaire in the game.

There are many different businesses players can run after owning a Bunker, but the best method would be to buy supplies and then sell stock at the maximum amount.

If players are short on cash and cannot afford to buy supplies, they should try to buy the Bunker that is closest to the city called The Farmhouse, as it is both in the middle of the map and near a highway. By doing this, players won't have to travel too far to complete the supply missions.

2) Nightclub

Nightclubs are another amazing way to become a millionaire in GTA Online. Players just have to maintain their nightclub's popularity, and they will at least get $50,000 daily.

This means that they just need to complete some missions to keep the popularity meter up, and everything else will happen automatically. Players also have the option to use their Nightclub warehouse to sell goods, so this is another efficient way of making the most of this business.

3) Contact missions

This method is not for any veteran GTA Online player but rather for someone who is new to the game and rather poor.

These missions are narrative-driven and provide players with a similar experience to any of Grand Theft Auto 5's story missions. Players won't have to worry about passive income as they will get rewarded at the end of every contact mission.

There are many different contact missions given out by various characters, and these missions generally have multiple levels as well. So players who are looking for an exciting and entertaining way to earn money can definitely attempt these missions.

These missions won't instantly turn players into millionaires, but they will give them a considerable head start. Moreover, these contact missions always get 2x bonuses every week, so they can be very profitable.

4) CEO

In Grand Theft Auto Online, players can become a CEO after buying an office in the game. Once they do this, they will be given many useful abilities to grind and new business objectives to accomplish.

One of the most profitable ones would be the vehicle import and export business that players can start after buying a warehouse. In this career path, players just have to steal expensive cars and sell them at a high price. There are also VIP work missions that players can complete with their friends to earn some extra cash.

5) The Cayo Perico heist

This is hands down still the most profitable heist in the game, and players can become multimillionaires just by grinding this heist. The Cayo Perico heist won't take more than two hours, and it is also pretty fun to do.

Most veteran GTA Online players will advise other players who want to get rich to start the Cayo Perico heist because it soon becomes one of the most profitable sources of active revenue they can earn in the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far