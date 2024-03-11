6 best safehouse GTA 5 mods in 2024

The GTA 5 mods are some of the best ways for players to keep having fun in the game even after completing the main story. Since there is not much left to do after watching the final cutscene other than roaming around the vast map looking to platinum the game, these mods come in handy. The safehouse GTA 5 mods, in particular, allow players to purchase various properties in the game.

This is quite cool since there aren't many ways to spend all those millions that they stack up throughout the gameplay. The money simply turns useless after some time as there is no way to spend it or purchase a good property.

This article will mention six of the best safehouse GTA 5 mods that one can still use in 2024 to have fun in the single-player campaign.

Six of the best safehouse GTA 5 mods that players should use

1) A True Boss Hollywood Mansion

Link to download

A True Boss Hollywood Mansion is one of the best GTA 5 mods that overhaul the game and transform Franklin's house completely. As said by the mod's author, cdubblin, the house always feels empty and has no life or personality.

This mod changes that by adding meaning and giving players a reason to run around and explore all the rooms in the vast mansion. It also adds new items like a rooftop gym, a carport, a new flatscreen TV, and many more to further enhance the house's looks. So, anyone looking to give Franklin a better place to live should install this mod on their system.

2) Custom Safehouse - Armed

Link to download

The Custom Safehouse GTA 5 mod is a great script for anyone looking to spawn a nice house more like a fortress with its huge walls and overall nice protection. The mod also gives players garages and helipads to park their cars and land helicopters.

Overall, the mod looks quite cool and is surely something that players can spend their time on. It is a different property than the usual high-end apartments you can purchase in the game. So, if anyone wishes to get something different and role-play as a mercenary or a big mafia boss, this is the perfect GTA 5 mod for an immersive experience.

3) Martin Madrazo's Safehouse

Link to download

Martin Madrazo is the crazy mafia drug lord who appears in the single-player campaign and the online multiplayer mode of the game. However, players can only visit his huge mansion a handful of times during the gameplay. But, they can make it an enterable property by installing Martin Madrazo's Safehouse GTA 5 mod.

It adds several usable rooms and other things in the Safehouse, such as a bedroom, kitchen, garage, and helipad that players can access. It is a decently fun GTA 5 mod that one can install to explore this part of the map that Rockstar Games does not give access to.

4) Bel Air Billionaire

Link to download

The Bel Air Billionaire is another one of the amazing GTA 5 mods that players can install to get a new property in the game. While it does not spawn the biggest mansion you can see, the property is still quite amazing with its open swimming pool, helipad, and several enterable rooms.

It is a good script that players can combine with some of the other GTA 5 mods that can produce new heists in the game. They will have new missions as well as a brand new safehouse to discuss the setup.

5) Home Ownership V / Own a Safehouse

Link to download

The Home Ownership V / Own a Safehouse is one of the best GTA 5 mods even low-end PC users can use. It spawns various Safehouses and allows players to set them as spawn locations.

It also has various other features where players can use the beds to sleep and skip time as well as use the backyard. The three different Penthouse interiors also make it a great option for anyone who is getting bored with the game and wants something new to explore.

6) Safehouse Reloaded

Link to download

Safehouse Reloaded is yet another one of the amazing GTA 5 mods that players can install to have more fun in the single-player campaign of the game. Not only does it add a variety of properties that one can use as a Safehouse, but it also varies in size and interior.

This gives them unique looks, making exploration much more interesting. Apart from this, players also have the option to enable or disable some apartments according to their needs and system requirements for smoother performance. This level of control is another reason why Safehouse Reloaded is one of the most popular GTA 5 mods in the community.

