Top 5 GTA 5 mods for adding new heists in 2024

There are various GTA 5 mods available on the internet that alter character models or the map or enhance the game's visual effects. However, some mods can add new heists to the title. Heists are an integral part of GTA 5 and Online; however, Rockstar Games have only added new ones to the latter over the past decade.

The upcoming GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid looks to be the latest addition to the list. Nevertheless, the following GTA 5 mods can be used to add new heists to the title's story mode in 2024.

The Golden Train Heist and 4 other top GTA 5 mods to add new heists in 2024

5) Drug Boat Heist

As the name suggests, the Drug Boat Heist mod, crafted by toyota12345, tasks players with robbing a boat carrying narcotics. Upon installation, the heist can be initiated by going to the docks in La Puerta and pressing E on the keyboard or right on a controller's D-Pad.

Players can then head to the spawned drug boat, neutralize all guards, loot the narcotics on board, and sell them to the buyer. This GTA 5 mod adds a new mission to the story mode, providing a simple yet enjoyable experience.

4) Fort Zancudo Heist

Fort Zancudo is a highly secure military base near Raton Canyon, civilian access to which is restricted. Although players can barge inside, doing so results in an instantly triggered high wanted level. However, those seeking such thrill can loot the Fort Zancudo bunker upon installing JIMX's Fort Zancudo Heist.

Completing it can be somewhat challenging as guard spawn locations are randomly selected. The risk is worth the reward, with players having the potential to earn millions of dollars from a successful attempt. This makes it one of the most exciting GTA 5 mods to add new heists to the game's story mode.

3) The Golden Train Heist

M8T's The Golden Train Heist mod sees players ambushing and robbing a Merryweather train carrying gold. It is action-packed, rewards a significant sum of money, and can keep one entertained while they wait for GTA 6 trailer 2, which is expected to release later this year.

To trigger the The Golden Train Heist, one must go to The Golden Train Security area, located near San Chianski Mountain Range. Gearing up with body armor, ammunition, and the best weapons prior to the heist is vital as the job can be quite challenging.

2) Merryweather Heist

JIMX's Merryweather Heist mod brings a new heist to GTA 5 featuring Lester. Fans can play as any of the three protagonists, Michael, Trevor, or Franklin. This is one of the more detailed GTA 5 mods.

The job involves robbing a Merryweather Hangar located in south Los Santos. However, players must gather some equipment first through setup missions. They can either go all guns blazing in the finale or employ a stealth-based approach.

Additionally, much like some GTA Online heists, players can loot secondary targets. Once the primary target is acquired, they must head over to the deal location to complete the Merryweather Heist.

1) North Yankton Fine Jewelry Heist

Fans bored of completing missions in Los Santos and Blaine County can try installing the North Yankton Fine Jewelry Heist mod by M8T. As part of this heist, players will travel to North Yankton and rob a jewellery store featuring cash, gold, and jewellery as primary targets.

Needless to say, being set in a different location than most other heist mods makes it unique. However, it also requires installation of NewTheft's Travel to North Yankton mod to function as intended.

Fans had hoped that Rockstar would expand the game's map in a similar fashion via GTA 5 story DLCs, but that didn't happen. Nevertheless, such GTA 5 mods can help in achieving this easily.

