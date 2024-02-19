6 GTA characters that deserved more screen time

The GTA series has featured many great characters over the years. While the protagonist and prominent supporting cast members enjoy a good amount of screen time, quite a few managed to garner players' attention despite not appearing regularly. What's interesting is that they might have made the game even better had they been more prominent.

In this article, we will look at six GTA characters that deserved more screen time. That said, readers should note that there will be spoilers related to various Grand Theft Auto titles in the following list.

GTA characters that deserved more screen time: Yusuf Amir, Miguel Madrazo, and more

1) Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri Rascalov is Grand Theft Auto 4's primary antagonist and is among the most evil characters in the GTA series. He initially uses the title's protagonist, Niko Bellic, to get rid of his old friend and associate, Mikhail Faustin, and then dramatically betrays the former, proceeding to make his life a living hell.

Unfortunately, most of Dimitri's involvement post-betrayal is over the phone. While the gripping narrative and performance act as the saving grace, it would have been much better if the antagonist had more physical presence.

2) Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli is the primary antagonist of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Sadly, he suffers from the same issues as Dimitri Rascalov. The character only appears in a few initial cutscenes and does the rest of the work over the phone.

This makes sense since Sonny operates from Liberty City, but his being involved more prominently in Tommy Vercetti's (the protagonist) troubles could have made this iconic Rockstar Games title even better.

3) Yusuf Amir

Yusuf Amir is a fan-favorite character known best for his comedic contribution to Grand Theft Auto 4 story mode DLC - The Ballad Of Gay Tony. He appeared in a few cutscenes and telephone conversations in what was already a pretty short game.

However, the fact that Yusuf still managed to leave a mark on players' minds speaks of his potential as a character. Rockstar brought him back in Grand Theft Auto Online's December 2023 DLC - The Chop Shop. However, he, once again, didn't get the deserved screen time, and is only featured in its introductory cutscene.

4) Mercedes Cortez

Mercedes Cortez is introduced in one of the earliest GTA Vice City missions, The Party, and is supposed to be perceived as Tommy Vercetti's love interest. This should account for a prominent role in the game's story, but that, unfortunately, isn't the case.

Mercedes appears in a handful of missions after The Party, but Rockstar Games should have focused more on her and Tommy's relationship. Although this didn't affect the title too much, Mercedes being involved a bit more in Tommy's life would have been interesting.

5) Miguel Madrazo

Miguel Madrazo debuted in GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist DLC. He is the one to assign players this job but has only a few minutes of screen time. Nevertheless, he manages to seem like an intriguing character with potential.

Rockstar can include Miguel Madrazo in future DLCs, wherein he reunites with players to possibly set up an illegal business. He can also return in GTA 6 to expand his father, Martin Madrazo's drug cartel in the United States.

6) Michelle (Karen Daniels)

Niko meets Michelle via Roman's girlfriend, and the two start dating soon after. However, she later reveals herself as an undercover IAA agent, Karen Daniels, in what is one of the biggest plot twists in the GTA series.

However, the impact on players depends on how often they go out with her, which is an optional activity. Those who don't do this see little of Michelle in the game before the said plot twist. If she had been more involved in the main story and had had more screen time, the reveal would have hit harder.

