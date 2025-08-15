7 iconic cheats from the GTA franchise

The GTA franchise has featured some of the most fun and iconic cheats in the history of gaming. Fans could type in cryptic commands in the game to modify the game to their vision and provide themselves with fresh vehicles, a full weapons arsenal, and even temporary immortality. All of these cheats seem to be baked into the game and are supposed to make the playthrough easier, if not more entertaining.

This article will highlight the 7 best cheats from the GTA franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best cheats in the GTA franchise?

Here is a list of the best cheats that have surfaced through the GTA franchise:

1) GTA Vice City Flying Cars

GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City was one of the earlier and more polished games by Rockstar Games. From the list of various cheats that you could activate within the game, “comeflywithme” is a timeless input that would enable your car to soar through the skies. First-time users may have found that it was a bit difficult to control their car with this cheat active, but you could get away from police chases quite easily. However, the real challenge is when you need to get back on the ground and stick the landing.

2) GTA Vice City Civilians carry weapons

GTA Vice City had a list of different cheats (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best ways to create a chaotic scenario within Vice City is to arm everyone with weapons. “Ourgodgivenrighttobeararms” is one of the few niche cheats that might not appeal to everyone, but makes the entire game all the more entertaining. The smallest debate on the street or even a little bump from the AI citizens can lead to a full-blown shootout. It is quite a sight to see when every other person carries a gun, making it difficult for you to just punch them around the city.

3) GTA San Andreas Infinite Ammo

San Andreas Infinite Ammo cheat code (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas took a big leap in terms of both the playable map and the overall gameplay experience. It was one of the biggest titles in the gaming community and offered a fresh storyline filled with thrilling missions. However, it can be difficult to fight off all the opponents with the limited arsenal provided. “Fullclip” is a cheat that you can activate to have endless ammunition for your weapons. It is one of the most fun cheats, which practically ensures your victory over your enemies if you can hit your shots and survive the gunfight.

4) GTA V Invincibility

GTA V features various cheat codes (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA V is the most recent title in the entire franchise and features some of the most stunning visuals and gameplay. It has a diverse set of characters, activities, missions, and even cheats. However, the most iconic cheat in GTA V will likely be “Painkiller” as it grants immortality to the user. However, it is not a permanent mod and can only negate all incoming damage for a limited 5 minutes. This is a great way to plot your journey into protected spaces and cause mayhem in the streets.

5) GTA V Explosive Punch

Explosive Punch cheat code in GTA V (Image via Rockstar Games)

“Hothands” is a fun way to go into melee fights and destroy your opponents. Although it might be an issue against higher difficulty opponents with ranged weapons, you can dodge and weave around cover and close the distance to explode them with your punches. The fun part of this cheat is that you can use the same punches around vehicles as well and completely demolish almost everything that is destructible.