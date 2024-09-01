7 possible mistakes Rockstar made in GTA 6 trailer, claims a fan

The GTA 6 trailer was one of the most important media releases of 2023 that still has great influence in 2024. Grand Theft Auto fans have watched the video hundreds of times to date and shared their countless thoughts on it. Recently, an X user named @GTAVI_Countdown shared a thread talking about the mistakes that Rockstar Games made in the first trailer.

This article lists seven mistakes in the GTA 6 trailer that the gaming studio made, according to the X user. Players should take it with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games themselves confirm or share more about the game themselves.

7 possible mistakes in the GTA 6 trailer as pointed out by a fan

1) Missing wind physics

X user @GTAVI_Countdown stated that, in the above scene, the movement of Lucia’s hair did not match the speed of the car she was in. While the vehicle was moving at high speed, the hair of the GTA 6 main character was swaying very slowly, as if she were in a normal environment.

2) Low-resolution textures

The GTA 6 gameplay details looked incredible at first glance, but when you start noticing things closely, you’ll find various minor mistakes here and there. The X user pointed out that Rockstar Games used low-resolution textures in the trailer, due to which polygons appeared on Lucia’s arm and the car seat.

Readers should note that all digital images are made out of polygons. It is the resolution and other graphical enhancements that make the objects look realistic.

3) Duplicate objects

The duplicate barrels look weird when you notice them (Image via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

According to the user, Rockstar Games also showed duplicate objects in the GTA 6 map. The above scene in the trailer showed a car crashing into a divider. The collision caused various water barrels to move away from the spot. If you look closely, four of the barrels had the same appearance despite being placed far away.

Readers should note that while Rockstar Games is known for reusing minor environmental objects, it goes the extra mile when comes to detailing major effects in its projects.

4) Missing shadow and pixelated hair

Rockstar Games developers sometimes miss minor details in the games (Image via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

This particular scene in the video was one of the most talked-about as it showed Rockstar Games’ attention to detail in the GTA 6 trailer. However, the X user pointed out the following two minor mistakes: the necklace casts no shadow and the character’s hair looks pixelated when moving.

While the community was focused on discussing whether the character was Lucia or not, the user pointed out some blunders that were hiding in plain sight.

5) Missing collision effect

This has to be one of the smallest mistakes and could be overlooked by anyone. The X user pointed out that Rockstar Games forgot to put collision effects on the above scene, due to which the NPC's clothes were seen clipping through their body.

While most fans noticed the impressive details of the NPCs in GTA 6, discovering this minor mistake will certainly surprise everyone.

6) Missing shadows and textures

Fans want all enterable buildings in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

GTA 6 is expected to have advanced graphical features such as ray tracing, global illumination, etc. While these things are visible in most of the scenes, the X user pointed out a particular snippet where some NPCs were missing shadows.

They also stated that one of the nearby stores had a 2D interior texture. While this might not be a mistake, the user meant that buildings having such textures would not be enterable.

7) Poor NPC rendering

Rockstar Games seemingly placed NPCs randomly to fill the environment (Image via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

In the above scenes, you can see NPCs placed at random spots that make no sense. According to the X user, Rockstar put the distant NPCs poorly, where some are even standing on water. They also pointed out that one of the roads in the GTA 6 trailer was badly rendered.

