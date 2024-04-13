7 things fans want to see in GTA 6 that are absent in GTA 5

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games right now, and there are several things fans want from it. This ranges from character traits to gameplay mechanics that are missing in GTA 5. It makes sense that players want the next title in the series to be better. After all, it has been under development for a long time.

This article lists seven things that fans would like to see in GTA 6 that were absent in GTA 5.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Better stealth, open interiors, and 5 other things fans want to see in GTA 6

1) Martial arts

While GTA games have always been about weapons and destruction, players would love to see Rockstar Games add martial arts to GTA 6. The hand-to-hand combat in GTA 5 is pretty dull, which is why almost nobody uses it.

On the other hand, this feature in GTA San Andreas was quite good as players could learn a variety of martial art moves and use them on NPCs. This allowed the combat to be dynamic and feel refreshing.

2) Better stealth

Stealth was never a dedicated feature in GTA 5. Players could approach a target silently, but it didn't feel like a proper stealth move from any angle. This has been one of the biggest disappointments in the game, and fans would like to see this change in GTA 6.

They want Rockstar Games to add a proper stealth mechanic to the upcoming title so that they could use it to get near targets without being seen or heard. It would make missions more interesting as well.

3) Explorable interiors

One of the many buildings in GTA 5 (Image via DocVinewood/GTA Wiki)

Apart from a few buildings, most of the properties in GTA 5 were unexplorable. Players cannot enter these buildings to check out what's inside them. While some great GTA 5 mods allow them to do so, the community would like Rockstar Games to make every building in GTA 6 explorable.

This would be highly impressive and further increase the immersion for everyone playing the game. Open interiors would also make the map feel much bigger than it already is.

4) Ability to crouch

Crouching is one of the most basic things in a video game. However, players cannot do it in GTA 5. This came as a big surprise and disappointment to players, so many want Rockstar Games to ensure that GTA 6 has this ability.

Instead of crouching, the characters in GTA 5 go into a battle stance. This is neither helpful nor does it make things easier for anybody. Hence, players have never liked this feature and want a real one in the next game.

5) Side activities

The paramedic side activity in GTA San Andreas (Image via Eruul2012/GTA Wiki)

Another big thing drawback in GTA 5 is the lack of side activities. This used to be a feature in every previous Grand Theft Auto game, and fans were also expecting it in the current game. However, Rockstar Games decided to remove it from the title.

Naturally, players want the studio to bring side activities like Vigilante, Firetruck, and others back in GTA 6. This would make the title much more entertaining and add many more hours to the gameplay.

6) Customizable apartment

An apartment in GTA 5 (Image via Kiwismurf/GTA Wiki)

Purchasing apartments in GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode is quite fun. Players can also do a handful of customization to the property to make it look pretty. However, this is the extent of this feature, as players cannot change everything according to their tastes. This is quite disappointing since there are so many things that can be done with the property.

GTA 6 should give players the option to freely add or remove things from their apartments in the game.

7) Active gang system

One of the gangs/cartels in GTA 5 (Image via SRG387/GTA Wiki)

Gangs have been a part of almost every GTA game but are missing as an active feature in GTA 5. Fans were expecting to get into skirmishes with several factions in the title, but unfortunately, this cannot happen.

Naturally, players want GTA 6 to have this feature and allow them to join gangs and participate in gang wars, just like they could in GTA San Andreas.

