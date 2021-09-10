A list of all GTA Online cars that players can get for free

Players in GTA Online are spoilt for choice when it comes to cars. All the recent updates have added a host of exciting cars that players can choose from, however, there are a few cars that players can redeem for free from the various in-game car dealerships.

Some of the in-game dealerships that primarily offer cars for free are: Benny's Original Motorworks, Legendary Motorsport, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and Warstock Cache and Carry.

This list explores all the cars players can buy for free in GTA Online today depending on which edition of the game they have.

Note: Some of the cars listed below are only free for owners of GTA Online's PS3 version that have migrated to the Enhanced Edition. Others are bundled with the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack and won't be free for standard edition owners.

GTA Online: a list of all free in-game cars available today

Given below is the list of free cars that players can get in GTA Online. The cars have been classified according to the dealerships at which they are available:

Benny's Original Motorworks:

The dealership currently offers only one car for free in GTA Online, the Bravado Banshee. This vehicle can only be availed for free only if players have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack update installed.

Bravado Banshee in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 121.36 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:06.066

Legendary Motorsport

The dealership currently offers five free cars to players in GTA Online.

1) Annis Elegy RH8

Annis Elegy RH8 in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 124.64 mph

Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:02.529

2) Enus Huntley S (Part of the High Life Update)

Enus Huntley S in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 111.52 mph

Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:12.7

3) Enus Windsor (Part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Update Part-1)

Enus Windsor in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 123.00 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:13.5

4) Invetero Coquette Classic (Part of the SA Flight School Update)

Invetero Coquette Classic in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 123.82 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:11.5

5) Grotti Turismo R (Part of the Business Update)

Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 127.10 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap time: 01:01.998

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

The dealership currently offers six free cars to players in GTA Online.

1) Bravado Sprunk Buffalo (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)

Bravado Sprunk Buffalo in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 120.54 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:07.234

2) Bravado Redwood Gauntlet (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)

Bravado Redwood Gauntlet in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 120.54 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:11.004

3) DeClasse Stallion Standard (Currently on Sale)

DeClasse Stallion Standard in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 118.08 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:11.572

4) DeClasse Burger Shot Stallion (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)

DeClasse Burger Sho5) t Stallion in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 118.08 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:10.904

5) Dinka Blista Compact (Currently on sale)

Dinka Blista Compact in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 108.24 mph

Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:15.408

6) Imponte Dukes (Currently on sale)

Imponte Dukes in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 118.08 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:09.636

7) Obey Omnis (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)

Obey Omnis in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 124.64 mph

Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:07.168

8) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)

Vapid Pißwasser Dominator in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 120.54 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:06.766

Warstock Cache and Carry

The dealership currently offers three free cars to players in GTA Online.

1) Imponte Duke O'Death

Imponte Duke O'Death in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 124.64 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:10.104

2) Dune FAV (Part of the Gunrunning Update)

Dune FAV in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 110.70 mph

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:13.907

3) Cheval Marshall

Cheval Marshall in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Also Read

Quick Specifications:

Top Speed: 90.20 mph

Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

Lap Time: 01:17.780

Edited by Danyal Arabi