A list of all GTA Online cars that players can get for free

Players in GTA Online are spoilt for choice when it comes to cars. All the recent updates have added a host of exciting cars that players can choose from, however, there are a few cars that players can redeem for free from the various in-game car dealerships.
Some of the in-game dealerships that primarily offer cars for free are: Benny's Original Motorworks, Legendary Motorsport, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and Warstock Cache and Carry.
This list explores all the cars players can buy for free in GTA Online today depending on which edition of the game they have.
Note: Some of the cars listed below are only free for owners of GTA Online's PS3 version that have migrated to the Enhanced Edition. Others are bundled with the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack and won't be free for standard edition owners.
GTA Online: a list of all free in-game cars available today
Given below is the list of free cars that players can get in GTA Online. The cars have been classified according to the dealerships at which they are available:
Benny's Original Motorworks:
The dealership currently offers only one car for free in GTA Online, the Bravado Banshee. This vehicle can only be availed for free only if players have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack update installed.
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 121.36 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:06.066
Legendary Motorsport
The dealership currently offers five free cars to players in GTA Online.
1) Annis Elegy RH8
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 124.64 mph
- Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:02.529
2) Enus Huntley S (Part of the High Life Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 111.52 mph
- Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:12.7
3) Enus Windsor (Part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Update Part-1)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 123.00 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:13.5
4) Invetero Coquette Classic (Part of the SA Flight School Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 123.82 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:11.5
5) Grotti Turismo R (Part of the Business Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 127.10 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap time: 01:01.998
Southern San Andreas Super Autos
The dealership currently offers six free cars to players in GTA Online.
1) Bravado Sprunk Buffalo (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 120.54 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:07.234
2) Bravado Redwood Gauntlet (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 120.54 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:11.004
3) DeClasse Stallion Standard (Currently on Sale)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 118.08 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:11.572
4) DeClasse Burger Shot Stallion (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 118.08 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:10.904
5) Dinka Blista Compact (Currently on sale)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 108.24 mph
- Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:15.408
6) Imponte Dukes (Currently on sale)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 118.08 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:09.636
7) Obey Omnis (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 124.64 mph
- Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:07.168
8) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator (Part of the Cunning Stunts Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 120.54 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:06.766
The dealership currently offers three free cars to players in GTA Online.
1) Imponte Duke O'Death
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 124.64 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:10.104
2) Dune FAV (Part of the Gunrunning Update)
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 110.70 mph
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:13.907
3) Cheval Marshall
Quick Specifications:
- Top Speed: 90.20 mph
- Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive
- Lap Time: 01:17.780