5 best cars added to GTA Online in 2023, ranked

Rockstar Games has released 15 cars in GTA Online so far in 2023. These vehicles of various classes, serving their respective purpose, belong to two different DLCs that were released in December 2022 and June 2023. From race cars to taxi cabs, players can get their hands on a wide range of new vehicles in 2023.

With that in mind, this article lists and ranks five of the best cars in GTA Online that you must own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Bravado Buffalo EVX, and three other cars to own in GTA Online in 2023

5) Bravado Hotring Hellfire

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is the latest car added to the multiplayer game. It was released on September 14, 2023, as part of the GTA 5 10th anniversary event. It is a sports car in the game that belongs to the real-life stock car/NASCAR category. You can also use it in Hotring races.

The Hotring Hellfire is based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2. Unfortunately, the engine model is yet to be confirmed by data miners. However, its transmission box has been confirmed to have four gears. When fully upgraded, you can push the vehicle to a top speed of 124.25 mph or 199.96 km/h.

4) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX was one of the most anticipated cars from the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and Rockstar Games finally released it on June 22, 2023. It is an electric version of the Buffalo line-up cars and comes with both Hao’s Special Works and Imani Tech upgrades.

While Imani Tech makes the car durable, the HSW Performance upgrades increase its standard top speed (119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h) to 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h. However, it is an expensive car with a $2.1 million price tag (without upgrades). Still, the Buffalo EVX is one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2023.

3) Willard Eudora

The Willard Eudora was released on March 16, 2023, as part of the Drug Wars DLC. While Rockstar Games allows players to use it as a daily driver, most players own the Eudora to use as a cab for GTA Online Taxi Work jobs.

It is a relatively slow car with a top speed of 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h. But this makes it perfect for delivering NPCs to their destinations. The Eudora is based on the real-life First generation Buick Electra. Although it is popular as a Taxi cab, you must first unlock and apply the Downtown Cab Co. livery to use it for the purpose.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a prominent DLC car that Rockstar Games still offers for free on completing The Last Dose series missions. It is an electric vehicle that comes with Imani Tech features. This makes Virtue one of the best-armored cars in GTA Online. You can easily tank up to 12 homing missiles.

Other than that, the Ocelot Virtue also has great acceleration and top speed. When fully upgraded, you can cruise at a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h, making it suitable for winning races.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is arguably the most popular car in the game right now. It was released on June 13, 2023, with the Mercenaries DLC. While it looks like a regular sports car, Rockstar Games offers HSW performance upgrades which makes it the fastest car (168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h) on the latest-gen consoles.

Imani Tech also helps the car to withstand up to 12 homing missiles. While the recent GTA 6 leaks already have fans hyped for the game, many gearheads are anticipating the Itali GTO Stinger TT to be a part of the upcoming game.

Poll : Do you own any of these cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes