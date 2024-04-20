5 best cars to win GTA Online Rally Races in 2024

The GTA Online Rally Races are some of the most fun events in the game. Players can jump into the high-octane race and drive through both perfect tracks and off-roads with first and gravel. However, it is necessary to pick a good car if you wish to stay ahead of others and maintain your position throughout the race. The vehicle not only needs to be quick but should also offer decent handling on dirt.

However, it can be tricky to pick such a vehicle, especially for newbies who are unfamiliar with how things work in GTA Online. Since car stats can often be misleading, it is best to do thorough research before spending the cash.

This article will list five of the best cars you can use to get a win in the GTA Online Rally Races.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 best cars to secure a win in GTA Online Rally Races

1) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is a decent car if you wish to participate in the GTA Online Rally Races. It is fast and offers good overall performance and handling for the rough conditions of the races.

The Sports and Tuners can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) without any special modification like the HSW Performance Upgrade. This makes it an excellent option for normal races as well. With a price tag of $1,995,000, it is expensive but is still worth the money for Rallying in the game.

2) Obey Omnis

This can ensure you win the rally races (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/BolbiiS)

The Obey Omnis is one of the best cars for the GTA Online Rally Races simply because of its performance. It is relatively cheap, coming only at $701,000, making it affordable for beginners as well.

On top of that, the Obey Omnis can reach a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and offers great control to the driver on tarmac and dirt, making the overall ride pleasant. Using the handbrakes when turning around corners not only looks cool but is also very efficient in saving time and maintaining speed.

3) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a Sports and Tuners car that has a classic design and offers excellent performance suitable for the GTA Online Rally Races. After a full upgrade, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) without any issues.

While the car is fast and boasts good acceleration, new players will have a hard time getting a hang of its handling. If not careful, the Karin Sultan RS Classic can spin out of control around bends. Thus, it is recommended to get used to the controls before heading out to the rally races in GTA Online. Otherwise, it could turn out to be a waste of $1,789,000.

4) Vapid GB200

This a great car for doing rally races in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Ronalddmjunior)

The Vapid GB200 is another excellent option if you wish to participate in the GTA Online Rally Races. It not only looks like a proper rally car but also boasts enough speed and performance to keep you ahead of others on the hilly tracks. While it is not the fastest car in GTA Online or on the list, it is still pretty quick, having a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h).

It also offers excellent handling which is necessary on off-road circuits. The fast acceleration ensures you aren't left behind after an unfortunate crash. On top of that, the wide variety of customization options also makes the Vapid GB200 worth $940,000.

5) Pfister Comet Safari

The Pfister Comet Safari is not just the best car for GTA Online Rally Races but this weaponized Sports car is also an excellent ride for any other situation as well. It's quick, looks great, is relatively cheap, and churns out power and performance. Its top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) ensures you stay ahead of others and the acceleration makes slowing down at corners worth it.

All this for a mere $710,000 makes the Comet Safari one of the best vehicles in GTA Online. The amazing ground clearance combined with its agility are the biggest selling points of the car. They ensure no boulder becomes an obstacle while you're gunning on the accelerator.

