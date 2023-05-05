5 best discounts in GTA Online this week (May 5 to May 10, 2023)

The new GTA Online weekly update is now live, and players can take advantage of various offers, discounts, and money boosts until May 10, 2023. Rockstar Games also issued an official newswire elaborating on the weekly update. However, most players are unaware of the offers, resulting in the complete abandonment of the enticing deals.

This week’s event is smaller than some of the other weekly events in the past. However, Rockstar Games did not skimp on offering players enough deals. This article lists the five best-discounted products that GTA Online players can get this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Hangars, Western Company Rogue plane, and three other great deals to grab in GTA Online this week

1) Hangars

Hangars are a must-have business in GTA Online in 2023. It is related to the Air Freight Cargo venture in the game, and players must own one to unlock it. Rockstar Games offers five Hangar locations across the map, ranging in price from $1,200,000 to $5,670,000. However, this week you can buy the business with a 30% discount.

In addition, you can use the same discount to modify and upgrade your Hangars. Customizations include hangar styles, lighting, floor graphics, office furniture, living quarters, and a workshop. Those who already own the business can also take advantage of the discount to renovate their Hangers.

2) Vapid Flash GT

The Vapid Flash GT is a two-seater sports car that sells for $1,675,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. However, with the most recent GTA Online weekly update, you can get it for 30% off at $1,172,500. It is based on the real-life Ford Fiesta RS WRC and has a sporty appearance.

The engine is located in the front and drives all four wheels at the same time. When fully upgraded, the six-speed transmission box enables the vehicle to reach a top speed of 116.25 mph or 187.09 km/h. The Vapid Flash GT accelerates quickly and has excellent traction on the road. The liveries also make it one of the must-have cars in the game.

3) Up-n-Atomizer (for GTA+ users only)

The Up-n-Atomizer raygun, which costs $399,000, is one of the most useful futuristic weapons in the multiplayer game. Following the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering a 50% discount on the gun, but only as part of the GTA+ features this month. Subscribed users can visit the Gun Van at any time this week to take advantage of the offer.

The gun emits a sonic wave that can knock most (if not all) movable objects in the game. You can use it to knock down NPCs, other players, fences, toss vehicles, move aircraft, and use it to move objects that are stuck as well. The Up-n-Atomizer is an underutilized but necessary tool that should be in your arsenal.

4) Übermacht SC1

The Übermacht SC1 is a stylish supercar in GTA Online with a standard base price of $1,603,000. However, you can get it for 30% off from the Legendary Motorsport website or the Luxury Autos Showroom this week.

It is inspired by the real-life BMW M1 Homage Concept and has a similar stylish appearance. The engine bay houses a single-cam V8 engine with a six-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h.

5) Western Company Rogue

The Rogue is a compact armored and weaponized plane that can be stored inside a Hangar in GTA Online. While the aircraft's normal base price is $1,596,000 with a trade price of $1,200,000, Rockstar Games is offering an additional 30% discount on both prices.

The plane can tank up to three homing missiles and fire machine guns, explosive MG, missiles, and bombs. When fully upgraded, it can fly at a top speed of 219.50 mph or 353.25 km/h. The handling is also excellent, with extremely powerful rudders that can easily maneuver the plane.

Poll : Are you planning to grab these deals in GTA Online this week? Yes No 2 votes