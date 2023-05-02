5 best GTA+ benefits for GTA Online players after The Last Dose update

The GTA+ subscription is one of Rockstar Games’ most contentious additions to the multiplayer game. While many veteran players despise the notion of paid benefits for a decade-old game, a sizable portion of players continue to buy it and reap the benefits. The most recent monthly cycle for the subscription began on April 13, 2023, and will end on May 10, 2023. The developers introduced several new benefits that players can use at any time during this period.

However, most players are still unaware of the rewards and benefits that come with the subscription. This frequently results in the abandonment of useful benefits that can greatly assist during gameplay.

For the benefit of players, this article lists the five best GTA+ benefits that players can claim during the current cycle.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Free vehicle, business boost, and three other GTA+ benefits that players can claim before May 10, 2023

1) Free Karin Boor

The recently released GTA Online Karin Boor is now free for all paid subscribers. It is a two-door off-road vehicle that normally costs $1,280,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

However, paid users are exempt from the initial cost and only need to pay for additional upgrades after purchasing them.

The vehicle is based on the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT. Some unique customization options can completely change the look of the vehicle. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 112.50 mph, or 181.05 km/h.

2) Acid Lab Boosts and Bonuses

Acid Lab is the newest and one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online in 2023. It is a solo-friendly business that generates decent profits faster than most other businesses in the multiplayer game.

Furthermore, the paid subscription increases Acid's production speed by 50% and grants 50% more cash and RP for each Acid Lab sell mission.

The increased production rate will convert supply items into salable products more quickly, allowing players to sell them more frequently. While a full batch of Acid Lab products typically pays around $325,000, the 50% payment increase will pay around $480,000.

3) 2x GTA$ on Street Dealer Sales

Street Dealers are one of the most popular side businesses in GTA Online, allowing players to supplement their income. Every day, the game provides up to three dealers who pay varying amounts for various illegal products.

However, paid users will receive twice the money for the requested products throughout the month.

Depending on the product, GTA Online Street Dealers typically pay between $14,000 and $20,000. Paid users can easily earn $28,000 to $40,000 per sale with double benefits. Completing all three sell missions will result in increased profits.

4) Gun Van discounts and store location

The Gun Van is one of the most useful features in GTA 5 Online, allowing players to obtain unique and exclusive weapons. It is a secretive business that remains hidden on the map for all players and only spawns when you are nearby.

However, paid subscribers have the advantage of being able to locate the Gun Van through the map, as it is always visible to them.

In addition, they receive a 40% discount on all weapons and ammo from the store. Rockstar is also offering the Spatter cosmetic skin for the Baseball Bat and Knife for free from the Gun Van.

5) Monthly $500,000 bonus

Grand Theft Auto Online players must pay a $5.99 monthly fee for the GTA+ subscription. In exchange, they receive a monthly in-game payment of $500,000 and all other benefits. While others are subject to change depending on the circumstances, the monetary reward is a fixed benefit.

Rockstar Games will transfer the amount to the player’s Maze Bank account right after they have purchased the subscription. While it is not much compared to the in-game economy, the amount boosts the player’s economy.

Poll : Have you signed up for this month's GTA+ benefits? Yes No 0 votes