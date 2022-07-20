Ranking 8 of GTA 5’s best voice actors based on their memorable performances

GTA 5 has many memorable voice actors who do a terrific job in bringing their characters to life. This includes various roles, from minor characters to the main protagonists. Of course, there are many great performances, but this short listicle will only focus on eight of the most notable ones.

There will be videos included, so readers can listen to their voices when their characters speak. Of course, anybody who has played the game should already know what the voice actors sound like.

Top eight best voice actors in GTA 5

8) Matthew Maher (Wade Herbert)

Wade isn't the brightest guy around, and Matthew Maher's masterful voice acting certainly captures that quite well. It also helps that Wade sounds unique compared to the other characters in GTA 5, so players should remember his voice just by that alone. He might not be the most important character around, hence one won't hear from him as often as some of the upcoming characters.

That said, Wade's personality meshes very well with Trevor Philips, making for several enjoyable scenes, as seen in the above video.

7) Jay Klaitz (Lester Crest)

Lester might not be the most exciting character around, but he's unquestionably the most important one in both GTA 5 and Online. Players will hear from him a bunch of times when playing through either game, especially since he plays a pivotal role in both titles' various heists.

Jay Klatiz's voice is hard to forget as a result of Lester's importance. However, the next characters are more memorable thanks to being more interesting as a whole, which also means that their voices are more iconic by comparison.

6) Danny Tamberelli (Jimmy De Santa)

Danny Tamberelli voices the role of a bratty kid down to a tee in GTA 5. Jimmy De Santa can be so smarmy to listen to, yet it's not because the voice actor does a bad job. Rather, Jimmy is a purposefully annoying character who perfectly represents an entitled and out-of-shape gamer.

It would be difficult to imagine a different voice actor pulling off such a performance, especially since Jimmy's role is pivotal to Michael's main story in GTA 5.

5) Michal Sinnott (Tracey De Santa)

GTA 5 doesn't have too many notable female characters. Of the few relevant ones in the game, Tracey is similar to Jimmy in that she's entitled and bratty. Not only that, but Tracey is also a good caricature of a valley girl fitting the game's many parodies.

Michal Sinnott is a very talented voice actress in this regard. Like in Jimmy's case, she can sound purposefully annoying, although it can also come across as funny when she and Jimmy bicker about something insignificant.

4) Shawn Fonteno (Franklin Clinton)

Franklin Clinton is the first of the three main protagonists on this list. Shawn Fonteno has done voice acting for the series before. Back then, he just voiced a random Grove Street NPC in GTA San Andreas. To see him be one of the main voice actors in the most popular single-player Grand Theft Auto game is pretty crazy to think about.

Aside from that, he just plays his role as Franklin to perfection. Franklin sounds cool, can be the straight man to Lamar or Trevor's wilder antics, and even appears in GTA Online's The Contract DLC, showing how much has changed for him in nearly a decade.

3) Ned Luke (Michael De Santa)

Ned Luke is the voice actor of GTA 5's Michael De Santa. Michael is arguably the most crucial character in the entire game, so that's a significant role to have. Thankfully, Ned's masterful performance of the character has practically made him inseparable from such a legacy.

He is capable of showing off a wide range of emotions in this game, most notably Michael's angry outbursts due to the character's short temper. Past that, it's easy to like the character, and it's not surprising to see many fans clamor for his return in GTA Online.

2) Gerald Johnson (Lamar Davis)

Although Lamar Davis isn't a protagonist, he's still one of the most memorable characters in all of GTA 5. He's hilarious in the game and also plays a significant role in the online multiplayer counterpart. In both instances, he's voiced by Gerald Johnson (who is also known as Slink Johnson).

Shawn Fonteno has stated that Gerald Johnson will improvise many of his lines, and it definitely worked like a charm.

1) Steven Ogg (Trevor Philips)

It's hard to think of a more iconic voice actor in the Grand Theft Auto series than Steven Ogg. He's been typecast into the crazy guy persona since this iconic role, and it's not hard to see why. If there was any perfect performance in GTA 5 as far as what a voice actor can do, it would be Steven Ogg's role as Trevor Philips.

One could say that Steven Ogg is the reason why Trevor Philips is arguably the most iconic character in the entire game. Trevor is psychotic, funny and extremely memorable from start to finish.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far