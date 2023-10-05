3 of the best GTA 5 RP servers (and 2 of the worst ones)

Roleplaying is arguably one of the best aspects of GTA 5 in 2023. The concept started sometime in 2016, and many players continue to play the game to date. It is a modded version of Grand Theft Auto 5 multiplayer, where you can play with other players on private servers. The community has hundreds of Roleplaying servers that offer their unique gameplay experiences.

While most players prefer joining the best RP servers, there are also some that are labeled as worst by the community. This article lists three of the best and two worst GTA 5 RP servers in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Three best GTA 5 RP servers to join in 2023

1) EchoRP

EchoRP is one of the widely popular GTA 5 RP servers that hosts many players every day. According to its official website, the server has over 43,000 active members worldwide. It is a FiveM-based Roleplay community that offers unique clothing, support for custom scripts, realistic vehicle handling, and many more.

However, the main USP of the EchoRP server is its balanced in-game economy. While Grand Theft Auto Online’s economy is extremely imbalanced, making it hard for new players to buy items, EchoRP’s balanced economy allows you to buy things at fair in-game prices. The developers also provide players with occasional surprises.

2) District 10

The District 10 or D10 GTA 5 RP server is best for both new and experienced players. It is a peaceful community that offers a great Roleplaying experience. The joining process is also fairly easy, making it one of the most preferred servers among the player base.

After joining the District 10 RP server, you can do special missions by joining the military, get hired into the police force, or you can opt for civilian jobs to do simple daily wage errands.

The popular GTA Roleplaying server also allows you to drive customized cars. However, everything you do must be within the limits of the rules set by the moderators.

3) Designer Gas Club Gaming

Designer Gas Club Gaming is mostly popular among new GTA RP players as you can gain plenty of Roleplaying experience from the server. You can choose from various jobs that suit your gameplay. They are divided into three categories: Civilian Jobs, Criminal Jobs, and Fun Activities. You can either Roleplay as an obedient citizen or go for the path of crime.

The developers redesigned the original map of Grand Theft Auto 5 and added many elements that are missing in the official game. You can find electric vehicle charging stations, gyms and workout spaces, motels, fuel stations, interactable food trucks, and many more in the open world.

Two of the worst GTA RP servers that you should avoid joining

1) San Andreas County Roleplay

The San Andreas County Roleplay, or SACRP, is one of the most despised GTA 5 RP servers in recent times. While it was once very popular for its gameplay, the current state of the server is not ideal for most players. Players reported that the server has many toxic players that try to exploit your RP experience for no reason.

The current gameplay is full of Fail RP moments that are not good for a healthy gaming experience, especially for Roleplaying in Grand Theft Auto 5.

2) Carolina State RP

Carolina State RP or CSRP is another Roleplaying server that you should avoid joining for the time being. The server has a very low rating, with negative reviews across various review pages in the community. Many players alleged that some use mods for Power Gaming. The server is also full of griefers.

Former members of the server also stated that the gameplay feels like a Grand Theft Auto Online server with more severe modding issues.

While these are the servers based on the current game, many fans are eager to enjoy new Roleplaying experiences after the GTA 6 announcement.

