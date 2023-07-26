5 best money-making hacks GTA Online players must know about

There is a lot of variety in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, be it vehicles, clothing items, or property. In fact, you also have an incredible amount of options for making money in the game. While some illegal businesses and heists require an initial investment, other random events help generate revenue without much hard work. Rockstar Games even add more options occasionally via updates.

However, given the number of options, picking the best ones can sometimes be tricky. To assist with this, here are the five best money-making hacks GTA Online players must know about.

Exotic Exports and 4 more best money-making hacks GTA Online players must know about

1) Armored Trucks

Armored Trucks recently returned to GTA Online following a lengthy hiatus. They are one of the simplest and best money-making hacks in the game and do not require any investment. After spending at least 16 minutes in a public or private lobby, players must drive around the map in search of an armored Gruppe 6 truck.

Once found, its rear doors must be blown apart using Sticky Bombs, after which players can escape with the dropped security case containing money. Attacking the Gruppe 6 truck also triggers a wanted level that must be lost to complete this random event.

Doing this successfully rewards $25,000, and it can be repeated after a 20-minute cooldown period. Gruppe 6 trucks have been a part of the series for a long time and might also appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Daily Objectives

Daily Objectives consist of three challenges that are assigned every day. They can be viewed in the GTA Online Interaction Menu and are completely optional. However, completing all Daily Objectives for a day rewards $30,000.

A bonus of $150,000 is rewarded for completing them for seven continuous days. If a player completes Daily Objectives for 28 days straight, they are rewarded a massive $750,000 bonus.

Therefore, this money-making hack is worth putting effort into. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, rank requirements for Daily Objectives have also been removed, so beginners and veterans can try them.

3) Exotic Exports

Exotic Exports is a money-making hack that requires an initial investment in the form of an Auto Shop. Upon completing its setup missions and a contract, the Exotic Exports list gets unlocked. This list contains the names of 10 vehicles that must be collected and delivered to a shipping container in Terminal.

Delivering one car rewards $20,000, and delivering all 10 rewards a bonus of $100,000. There are a total of 100 Exotic Exports vehicle locations in GTA Online, and the names on the list are refreshed every day.

4) G's Cache

G's Cache is a money-making hack that can be easily completed. This random event asks players to find a hidden brown box in a decently sized search area. Doing this successfully rewards snacks, ammunition, and anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.

The G's Cache location changes every 24 hours and is indicated on the map with a purple crate icon. A wanted level occasionally gets triggered upon collecting the box, which players must get rid of to complete this daily random event.

5) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is arguably the best money-making hack in the game. Unlike other heists, it can be done solo and helps make over a million dollars, just like some GTA Online money glitches. Purchasing the Kosatka submarine is mandatory for this heist, but you can recover that investment easily.

Collecting both primary and secondary targets makes for a hefty payout. Additionally, if the finale is completed within 15 minutes without failing any hacks and getting detected, an Elite Challenge bonus gets rewarded.

