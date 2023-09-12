5 of the best Vice City mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Vice City is among the most popular GTA games, and the map is reportedly receiving an HD makeover in the upcoming title. While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the new Vice City-based gameplay, Grand Theft Auto 5 gamers can experience it with the help of mods. The modding community offers a slew of scripts that bring the retro city to the latest title.

This article lists five of the best Vice City mods GTA 5 players must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five mods to experience Vice City in GTA 5

1) HD Tommy Vercetti

The Vice City experience is incomplete without its protagonist, Tommy Vercetti. The popular GTA character only appeared in the 2002 video game, and fans are still curious about his current official whereabouts. However, modder lunchxbles has brought the character to Grand Theft Auto 5 with the HD Tommy Vercetti mod.

It adds a fully functional Tommy Vercetti to the game. You can spawn him as a pedestrian or use his skin to replace Michel De Santa. According to the modder, the replacement character has many functions and facial animations. You can use Tommy to play Grand Theft Auto 5’s entire story as Michael.

2) Vice V (HD Textures)

A screenshot from the Vice V mod in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA TOM)

While Rockstar Games is reportedly developing a new Vice City map based on the HD Universe, the Vice V mod allows you to bring the 3D Universe Vice City map to Grand Theft Auto 5. It adds new locations and textures based on the original game. You can also add the Vercetti Mansion using the mod.

The modded areas have high-quality textures that match the aesthetics of the current game. The popular GTA 5 mod also allows you to access various buildings offered with it. Locations like The North Point Mall, Washington Mall, and Vice Beach, among others, are available in the mod.

3) V: Vice City v1

The V: Vice City v1 mod immerses you in the city of Vice. It is a map mod for GTA 5 that brings Vice City to Los Santos. You can explore all the iconic locations of the 3D Universe game in Grand Theft Auto 5 with high-resolution textures.

According to modder Jestic, you will need the FiveM framework to run the mod in Grand Theft Auto 5. It is one of the most ambitious Vice City mods for the game. The new locations fully emerge into the aesthetics of Los Santos, making it difficult to distinguish between the two cities.

4) Vice City Mission Passed Sound Effect

The sound effect for completing a mission in GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic ones. It creates a sense of nostalgia and remembrance of the good time spent in the game. While Grand Theft Auto 5 also has its unique sound effects, you can use Vice City’s effect with this mod by HarleyQuinnSquad.

As seen in the video above, the mod works smoothly with the game and can be used for all missions and characters. However, you must have OpenIV installed.

5) Multipack of GTA: Vice City Radio Stations

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has some of the best radio stations in the franchise. Rockstar Games set the game’s plot in the 80s and offered contemporary music to match the vibe. Many veteran players still prefer Vice City radio stations and songs over any other in-game radio in the franchise.

If you are one of them, you should certainly try the Vice City Radio Stations mod by developer Needle. According to them, players can listen to Emotion 98.3, Fever 05, and Wave103 radio stations from GTA Vice City. The audio is also compressed well to be loud and sharp enough.

