Best ways to make money in GTA Story Mode

GTA 5's Story mode is still constantly being played by millions of players worldwide, even after so many years. This just goes to show how much the story and gameplay of GTA 5 have impacted the players who are still discussing different types of tricks and tips they can use to make the GTA 5 experience even better.

One of the main discussion points among GTA players is how to make a considerable amount of money in the story mode. The obvious answer would be to keep doing all the heists that the game presents to the player. But in reality, there are many other exciting ways players can earn money in the game.

This article will highlight the alternative ways players can make money in GTA 5 story mode.

Best ways to make a lot of money in GTA 5's story mode

But before we dive into the methods of making money in the game, it should be noted that in GTA 5, players can play as three different characters, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, and all of these three characters have their separate side missions and bank accounts.

So, for each character, the method of making money will be different as players cannot transfer money from one character to the other.

1) Security Vans - Michael

These security vans contain a decent amount of cash deposits, and players have different options regarding how they will steal the money from these vans.

The security vans are armored and come with two security guards that will go hostile against the players if they try to steal the money.

Players can either steal the van while the security guards load the money, they can even blow up the van doors and grab the cash that way, or players can just stop the van and gun down both security guards and take the cash.

Even though security vans come under the random encounters category, players still have a high chance of finding them in the following location

Globe Oil Gas Station

Cypress Flats (north of the Ammu-nation)

Little Seoul (near the Asian strip mall)

Little Seoul (outside the Lucky Plucker)

Paleto Bay Market

San Andreas Ave

The man-made canals in the center of Los Santos,

El Rancho Blvd.

Del Perro ramp

After stealing the money from the van, players will be rewarded with $3,000 - $8,000 and a two-star wanted level.

Even though any of the playable characters can do these missions, most GTA players prefer to do this mission while playing as Michael. So, if players keep grinding this heist, they can easily earn up to $100,000.

2) Lester Assassination Missions - Franklin

If players go to Lester's mark on the map as Franklin, these GTA 5 missions will be triggered. Franklin has to assassinate prominent business executives in these missions, causing their company's stock prices to collapse while their competitors' stock prices rise.

Before the assassination, players must buy shares in competitor firms and then sell them once the operation is completed. The two markets where participants can invest their money are BAWSAQ and LCN. LCN is normally reserved for high-value corporations.

This is probably the most effective method to earn billions of dollars in the game. Even though players can only do this mission as Franklin, players can still access the stock market with any of the characters.

3) Arms Trafficing Missions - Trevor

Only while playing as Trevor, after finishing the assignment Nervous Ron, The McKenzie Field Hangar becomes available for purchase for $150,000.The hangar can then be utilized for arms trafficking missions by land or air once purchased.

The Dune Buggy is used for land operations, and a Cuban 800 is used for air delivery. After completing a delivery, Trevor is paid $5000 for land deliveries and $7000 for air deliveries.

Completing air deliveries fast earns you a $125 time bonus, accuracy with drops earns you another $125, and flying below the radar on tasks that demand it makes you another $125.

Unlike other assets that generate variable degrees of income regularly, these missions are the sole option for players to earn a decent amount of money if they keep grinding them consistently.

