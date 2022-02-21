5 guns from GTA 5 that need to be in GTA 6

GTA 5 and Online are almost a decade old, but gamers still throng to play the game each day. Be it grinding money, customizing cars, PvP or any of the other activities, gamers love to spend time in the intricate world created by Rockstar Games. Most of these activities require the usage of weapons, which the Grand Theft Auto series has plenty to choose from.

Players often find themselves spoilt for choice with the selection on offer. However, some weapons definitely stand out from the rest, and these ought to feature in the upcoming title so players who love them aren't disappointed.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer only.

Weapons GTA 6 should take from GTA 5

5) AP Pistol

Sidearms in GTA 5 and Online are very useful as they enable the player to shoot while driving/riding. There are quite a few to choose from but when it comes to automatic weapons, the Micro SMG and AP Pistol stand out.

Of the two, the AP Pistol easily outperforms the Micro SMG as it has roughly the same mag size, shoots almost as fast and has way better accuracy and range. Additionally, the AP Pistol is also easier to control as far as recoil is concerned.

4) Carbine Rifle MK 2

Gamers get to choose from many assault rifles in the game, namely, special carbines, carbine rifles, compact rifles, and more. A few of the ARs in the game have the ability to be upgraded to their respective MK2 variants. This upgrade buffs the stats of the weapons and helps gamers deal a substantial amount of extra damage.

The Carbine Rifle MK2 is by far the best in this class. The upgrade can be carried out via the weapons workshop in the the MOC, Terrorbyte or Avenger. The upgrade radically increases the damage dealt and also allows players to use different ammo types, including armor-piercing and incendiary.

3) Heavy Sniper Mk2

One Shot One Kill [Image via GTA WiKi]

Sniper rifles are always the go-to choice for gamers in GTA Online as far as ground-to-ground non-vehicular combat is concerned. This does not include low-skilled griefers who prefer using RPGs and homing launchers.

The Heavy Sniper shreds everything in its path as it is. After the MK 2 upgrade, however, the bolt-action sniper becomes a nightmare for anyone trying to harrass the wielder of this weapon. The MK 2 upgrade enables the gun to use a variety of different ammo types, including armor-piercing, incendiary, FMJ and explosive rounds. The upgrade also buffs the stats considerably. The gun stands its ground even against tough vehicles as long as the user can land the shots.

2) Up and Atomizer

Every GTA gamer grinding for money needs to sell businesses. Sales missions often involve driving different vehicles to particular spots. The path is more often than not littered with griefers, hostile NPCs and winding narrow roads.

It is a very common occurrence when gamers experience rage due to a stuck sale vehicle. Trying to pop explosives under the vehicle always destroys it and the mission fails. This is where the Atomizer comes in handy, as it emits a pulse which helps gamers get the vehicle out of almost any mess. Additionally, if gamers learn how to use the alient tech to its full potential, it is also a handy gun that griefers despise.

1) Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb is an OG weapon for the GTA Series and has been around for quite some time. Sticky bombs are quite useful for creating planned explosions but getting the most out of these remote explosives takes some practice.

This is also a great counter against the rocket-powered noob broom stick if gamers are stuck on land. They can be thrown quite far, and with a well-timed detonation, PvP is a breeze.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee