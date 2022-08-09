Complete GTA Online racing guide after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online offers many activities to keep players engaged in its spectacular open world, including the famous ability to race against opponents.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added a lot of new cars to the already impressive catalog of vehicles in the game, with many more to come. Race enthusiasts can rejoice in having a variety of choices when picking up a vehicle. However, there are some useful tips and tricks that can help players in winning the races. This article will share a brief racing guide for GTA Online.

Five useful ways to win races in GTA Online after The Criminal Enterprises update

5) Get the starting boost

First off, players should master the trick of starting with a boost. Instead of holding acceleration, they should hit the pedal at the correct timing.

The best way to get the starting boost while doing races in GTA Online is to wait patiently and hit accelerate on the “Go” signal, instead of revving the car’s engine. This will give players a temporary boost and increase their vehicles’ speed. This trick gives them a chance to overtake their competitors in the beginning and win the race.

4) Avoid obstacles

When starting a race in GTA Online, it’s always necessary to keep an eye on the track ahead. During the first 30 seconds of the race, players should avoid any spin-outs or collisions at any cost.

It has been noted that these hindrances affect the conclusion of the race by 50%. Therefore, players should always keep the car straight and avoid unnecessary obstacles in the path of winning. This will help them in maintaining the car's momentum, which will ultimately help them win the race.

3) Drafting

Drafting is an aerodynamic technique that helps players gain an advantage and overtake their opponents. One should always try to keep their cars behind their competitors until they see two white lines appear. In that situation, they must keep the vehicle between the lines and overtake other racers.

It’s also possible that others might use the same technique as well. Hence, it is advised to keep changing lanes in the track whenever players have a free road ahead.

2) Don’t ram other cars

One of the natural aspects of racing in GTA Online is the ability to ram competitors’ vehicles and create hindrance on their way to winning. However, this method has often backfired.

If players try to fishtail other opponents by hitting their vehicle’s bumpers right or left, their car can spin out too, wrecking their momentum at once. One should avoid such conduct as much as possible and maintain a safe distance at all costs.

1) Practice is key

Before taking any official races in the game, it’s always good to practice, especially for beginners. Players should always practice races on their own in Free Roam and get used to the track layout and their car's characteristics.

A pro tip is to practice racing with motorbikes first before switching to cars as it helps to master the art of racing in the game.

What is an ideal GTA Online garage for race enthusiasts?

Players are free to choose which vehicle they want to race with according to their preferences. However, race enthusiasts need to have a garage that has almost all the necessary types of vehicles in the game.

Here are the types of vehicles players should keep, according to their garage size:

Two-car garage

1 Motorbike

1 Sports Car

Six-car garage

1 compact car

1 sports car

1 muscle car

1 offroad car

1 motorbike

1 sedan, coupe, or SUV

10-car garage

1 compact car

1 muscle car

1 supercar

1 motorbike

1 sports classics car

3 coupe, SUV, or sedan

1 offroad vehicle

1 sports car

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 https://t.co/u43MM3UISc

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of races in GTA Online. With the help of the aforementioned tricks and tips, players should be able to win most of their races easily.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul