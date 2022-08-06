Top 5 new cars from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update and their real-life counterparts

GTA Online is once again in the limelight after the release of the latest The Criminal Enterprises update. The highly anticipated DLC has added a lot of new content to the game, including a new set of missions, gameplay improvements, and most importantly, new cars.

As expected, car enthusiasts are loving the new additions, as they have been waiting for new vehicles for a long time now. Although Rockstar is not done adding new sets of wheels to the game, this article will take a look at the five best new cars added to GTA Online that players should definitely try.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top five new cars added in GTA Online: Price, real-life counterparts, and more

5) Lampadati Corsita (Maserati MC20)

At number five is the new Lampadati Corsita, a 2-door sports coupe heavily inspired by the real-life supercar, the Maserati MC20. Its name is taken from the Corsican word Corsita, which means “Lane”.

With regards to performance, it is powered by a powerful V12 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in a rear-mid engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. In fact, it shares the same engine model as the Infernus Classic and the Torero. The vehicle boasts solid performance, reaching a maximum speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h) in very little time.

This vehicle is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

4) LM87 (Sauber Mercedes C9)

Next on the list is the Benefactor LM87, a 2-door endurance race car based on the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and Mercedes-Benz C11.

When it comes to its performance, the vehicle seems to be powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in the rear-wheel drivetrain. It is considered to be one of the most competitive race cars in the game, able to reach a top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h).

Players can purchase the Benefactor LM87 from Legendary Motorsport for $2,915,000.

3) Greenwood (1977-1978 Dodge Monaco)

The third position goes to the classic Bravado Greenwood, a 4-door sedan with a likable design primarily based on the real-life 1977-1978 Dodge Monaco and Plymouth Fury.

On the performance side, the vehicle runs on a V8 engine with a circular air filter coupled to a 3-speed gearbox in the rear-wheel drivetrain. It’s one of the few vehicles in the game that can be modified with a Remote-Control Unit, allowing players to control it remotely like the RC Bandito. Although it is a sedan, this car can reach an impressive top speed of 118 mph (189.90 km/h).

It is available to be purchased for $1,465,000 - $1,098,750 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Torero Xo (Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4)

Next on the list is everyone’s favorite, the Pegassi Torero XO, a 2-door hypercar based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. It’s the newest in-game model for the standard Torero available in GTA Online.

As for its performance, the vehicle is powered by a solid V12 engine with the same model design as in the Infernus Classic and the Torero. It's coupled with a 7-speed gearbox in a mid-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. Even without upgrades, the car boasts an incredible speed of 131 mph (210.82 km/h).

Players can claim this hot ride for 2,890,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) SM722 (Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss)

Finally, the first position on this list is the newly released Benefactor SM722, a 2-door open-top grand tourer based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.

The luxury sports car is a tribute to the legendary Sir Stirling Moss. It runs a V8 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Being based on the iconic car, it boasts an exceptional performance. The car can reach a maximum top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) when fully upgraded.

The car is available for purchase at a cost of $2,115,000 from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Available now from Legendary Motorsport: The designers and engineers at Benefactor HQ whittled away all the unnecessary components of the modern roadster, leaving the lean, mean, open-top silhouette of the Benefactor SM722.Available now from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/aa49f8c The designers and engineers at Benefactor HQ whittled away all the unnecessary components of the modern roadster, leaving the lean, mean, open-top silhouette of the Benefactor SM722.Available now from Legendary Motorsport: rsg.ms/aa49f8c https://t.co/hGebbcgmfi

Clearly, Rockstar has done a great job at introducing fresh vehicles, ranging from classic muscle cars to new supercars. Car enthusiasts can definitely rejoice as the developers plan to add even more new cars to GTA Online later this summer.

