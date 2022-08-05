5 best GTA Online cars to buy after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises DLC update has added tons of content, including the addition of several new hot cars. It has brought in seven new vehicles, including the SM722, with several more coming later this summer as drip feed.

However, new doesn’t necessarily mean the best, especially when someone is looking for an all-around ride to make the most out of it in GTA Online.

Five best cars in GTA Online that players should get – Price, performance & more

5) Dominator GTT

At number five, it is the classic Vapid Dominator GTT, a 2-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is based on the real-life 1969-1970 Ford Mustang.

When it comes to its performance, it seems to be powered by a 450cui 7.4L Supercharged engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drivetrain. It’s considered a well-performing muscle car with excellent acceleration and great traction.

With its sleek, good-old muscle design and competitive performance, it should be an addition to users’ garage.

They can purchase it for $1,220,000 - $915,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. The car’s design is heavily inspired by the classic 1980s Ferrari models, including the iconic Ferrari F40.

On the performance side, it runs on a powerful V12 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Its perfectly lightweight bodywork and aerodynamic design boast an excellent top speed and acceleration.

It’s one of the top choices if gamers want an HSW vehicle; converting to it makes it a force to be reckoned with. The car is available to be purchased for $705,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Growler

At number three is the Pfister Growler, a 2-door sports car added to GTA Online with the famous Los Santos Tuners update. Car enthusiasts will notice its design to be inspired by the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman.

On the performance side, it is powered by a flat-6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in a rear-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Like the Pfister Comet, Growler packs a solid performance with excellent acceleration and top speed.

Its cool looks combined with a staggering top speed of 121.5 mph makes it one of the best cars to buy, even in 2022. Players can grab it for $1,627,000 - $1,220,250 from the Legendary Motorsport.

2) Remus

Next on the list is the Annis Remus, a 2-door sports coupe added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. The car is primarily based on the real-life 1988-1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe.

It runs on an Inline-4 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. The car boasts an overall good performance no matter the terrain.

Due to its natural handling with no oversteer or understeer, it’s considered the best choice for street races. The vehicle is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

1) Jester RR

At number 1 is everyone’s favorite Dinka Jester RR, a 3-door liftback coupe added to GTA Online with the famous Los Santos Tuners update. Its body design is heavily inspired by the real-life 5th generation Toyota GR Supra.

On the performance side, the car is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It’s one of the fastest tuners in the game, reaching a staggering top speed of 125 mph without any upgrades.

Its responsive steering and powerful performance make it one of the best cars to purchase this summer. Users can get it for $1,970,000 - $1,477,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 https://t.co/u43MM3UISc

Rockstar has done a great job by giving users a plethora of choices in picking up a vehicle. With the addition of car showrooms and more vehicles coming to the game soon, it’s the best time to collect some of the best cars the game offers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far