Does GTA 5 even need a remaster on next-gen consoles?

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 will be released on November 11, 2021, leaving some fans wondering whether the game really needs to be remastered on next-gen consoles.

This edition of GTA 5 will likely introduce several new and interesting features to the game, but that's not enough for some fans.

The need for GTA 5 on next-gen consoles

GTA 5 is too successful to ignore (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is a cash cow that can be milked far longer than what most GTA fans give it credit for. It's already one of the best-selling video games of all time, and it doesn't look like it will slow down anytime soon.

GTA 5 will likely be a best-seller on the PS5 and X Box Series X when it's released, much to the chagrin of GTA fans who want to move on from the game.

There are several reasons why GTA 5 will continue to sell extremely well, but it's important to see why some fans want to move on from it.

GTA 6

GTA 6 feels like a myth to some players (Image via Zen Yandex)

Some fans believe that GTA 5 being remastered is one of the reasons why GTA 6 has seemingly been in development for so long. However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest the same.

These fans believe that precious resources are constantly dumped into GTA 5 and GTA Online, taking away time and effort that they could be putting into GTA 6. This could be true to a degree, but the profits GTA 5 is making are worth it from a business perspective.

The benefits of remastering GTA 5 over and over again

There are a number of reasons why Rockstar Games are remastering GTA 5. The most obvious reason is that it's easy money.

Releasing new versions like the Expanded and Enhanced Edition doesn't take up as many resources as making a new game would take, especially since GTA 5 is already a complete game.

Giving GTA 5 better graphics, performance and some new pieces of content is a fair trade for the insane amount of profit the game will continue to make for Rockstar Games.

GTA 5 is the best choice for easy money (Image via Rockstar Games)

No other old GTA title will make as much of an immediate profit as GTA 5 in terms of remasters. Rockstar would have to spend way too much money for an older title to be able to do the same.

GTA 5 was released in 2013. Since new gamers weren't even alive when the game was released, the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 allows these new fans to enjoy the legendary title.

Will GTA 5 always be remade?

There will always be people who want to play GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's too early to tell. Some GTA fans are pessimistic and assume that the series is done from a creative standpoint. However, Rockstar Games and its subsidiaries are large companies, meaning that they are capable of working on several titles at once to some degree.

There is a possibility that GTA 5 could be remade down the line for the sake of keeping GTA Online alive. GTA Online is a huge reason why GTA 5 is still so successful, so it wouldn't be unheard of for Rockstar to keep the game alive for as long as possible.

GTA 5's demand leads to Rockstar Games making a lot of money (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of right now, there is a legitimate demand for GTA 5 within the gaming world.

GTA Online is one of the most played multiplayer games out there, and GTA 5 continues to be a critically well-received title. It might frustrate some fans, but the game is also excellent for its profit-earning potential.