Does the Oppressor MK II deserve the hate it receives in GTA Online?

As far as vehicles in GTA Online go, there is no vehicle more hated than the Oppressor MK II.

Based on public perception, the Oppressor MK II is by far and away the most despised vehicle in all of GTA Online. Videos of players destroying Oppressor Mk II drivers are quite popular on YouTube and Reddit, up to the point that the comments usually applaud the player for doing so. There is no vehicle in GTA Online that is disliked as much as the Oppressor Mk II.

It isn't entirely misguided, either. There are valid reasons why some players just loathe the Oppressor MK II, but it's also important to note that not all of these reasons are as relevant today as they once were.

However, it is important to cover the Oppressor MK II's history briefly as it plays a crucial role in why this flying motorcycle is so hated today.

Should the Oppressor MK II be as hated as it is in GTA Online?

When fans thinks of griefers in GTA Online, one of their first thoughts is the Oppressor MK II. It is the prototypical vehicle of choice for many griefers, and it's easy to see why.

Objectively speaking, the Oppressor MK II has many things going for it. Unsurprisingly, this means that it can (and is) used for more nefarious purposes.

Why the Oppressor MK II is often the vehicle of choice for griefers

The Oppressor MK II isn't just a random vehicle that griefers like for no apparent reason. It's a legitimately good vehicle that excels in combat. Some GTA Online players would even go as far as to say it's one of the best vehicles in freemode.

For starters, the Oppressor MK II's mobility is insane. It's a flying motorcycle with excellent handling. Ergo, it can get anywhere and everywhere a player wants to go. Normally, aircrafts are big, meaning that they're both an easy target and can't squeeze between certain tight spaces.

The Oppressor MK II has neither of those flaws. It's incredibly small, meaning that trying to blow up the Oppressor MK II is harder than usual. Unsurprisingly, this makes the Oppressor MK II work exceptionally well offensively.

A terror in the skies

The Oppressor MK II is quite oppressive in the skies (Image via Efo-Team)

Even if the Oppressor MK II is limited to 20 missiles, that's more than enough to blow up the vast majority of vehicles found in GTA Online. These missiles are also astonishingly accurate, meaning that they can make quick work out of most vehicles.

Combine excellent missiles with top-tier mobility, and it's easy to see why the Oppressor MK II is so oppressive in the skies. Even if it can be blown up in a single hit, the Oppressor MK II's small size and great mobility mean that it's a harder task than one would assume.

There are only a few vehicles that can reliably match up to the Oppressor MK II's excellence in PVP. It is vital to note that the Oppressor MK II has a low skill floor, meaning that practically anybody can use it to some success. A low skill floor, coupled with a top-tier vehicle, means that GTA Online players will see the Oppressor MK II quite often.

A brief history of the Oppressor MK II

The Oppressor MK II (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online has many ludicrous vehicles these days. Stuff like the Toreador and Deluxo are absurd, but they came out after the Oppressor MK II. In fact, the Oppressor MK II was one of the first ridiculous, futuristic vehicles in GTA Online.

Even if a player ignores how overpowered it was for the time, the concept of a flying motorcycle makes GTA Online lose whatever element of realism it had. Some GTA purists often cite the Oppressor MK II as a source of their frustration, which isn't helped by the fact that the Oppressor MK II is a great vehicle (meaning that they will see a vehicle they dislike conceptually even more).

As some vehicles like the Toreador weren't around when the Oppressor MK II was first released, it utterly dominated the GTA Online metagame in freemode. If somebody competent was driving the Oppressor MK II, they could easily dispatch an entire lobby on their own.

The hatred of the Oppressor MK II has carried over the years

Even if the Oppressor MK II isn't as dominant as it once was, the sheer fact of the matter is that the vehicle already instilled so much frustration. Even if the Oppressor MK II falls off the meta hard, it will always be remembered as one of the most hated vehicles in GTA Online.

The hatred for the Oppressor MK II, while sometimes overblown, isn't entirely misguided. It's the most despised vehicle in all of GTA Online, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. It clashes terribly with what GTA Online used to be, and its association with low-skill griefers makes it an unpopular vehicle amongst the GTA Online community.