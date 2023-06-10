5 essential things to buy in GTA Online before San Andreas Mercenaries update

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will be available next week on June 13, 2023. It will feature action-packed missions where players disrupt Merryweather Security Consulting's current operations as part of the Los Santos Angels. Hence, there are certain things that players should buy before this patch's launch.

It is always a good practice to be ready for a challenge ahead of time, as GTA Online missions can sometimes be a tough nut to crack. With that said, here is a list of five essential things to buy before the San Andreas Mercenaries update is launched.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Mammoth Avenger and 4 other things to buy in GTA Online before San Andreas Mercenaries update launch

1) Hangar

The primary use of Hangars in GTA Online is to store and customize various planes as well as helicopters. Additionally, players can make a profit from these properties via the Air Freight Cargo sell missions, which are quite diverse and fun to play. In fact, Hangars' payout was tripled by Rockstar Games recently.

These properties will also have a role to play in the upcoming summer update. Rockstar mentioned that Hangars would receive significant upgrades as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries patch.

There are very few of these properties available in the game, but players have complete freedom of choice regarding which they want to buy. Still, it is better to go for one located in Fort Zancudo.

2) Mammoth Avenger

Grand Theft Auto Online's Mammoth Avenger is a weaponized and armored iteration of the V-22 Osprey. It is extremely durable and can hit a top speed of 178.50 mph or 287.27 km/h. Based on official information, this aircraft will be an integral part of the next update's campaign.

Some GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries features include various upgrades for the Mammoth Avenger that will turn this vehicle into an aerial command center. It is set to receive a new Operations Terminal and weapons system; therefore, it is an essential thing to buy.

3) Big garage

The new SUV has Maibatsu written right over its front wheel (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just like Hangars are used to store aircraft, garages can keep your cars and motorcycles in GTA Online safe. While they are usually attached to residential properties, their storage capacity is often quite low. Those who own multiple vehicles need to go for a bigger garage before the DLC.

This is because the San Andreas Mercenaries update will introduce various new vehicles that players will want to buy. Seemingly, two of them are a Maibatsu SUV and a Muscle car. Players who want to add these to their collection should purchase a big garage before this title's upcoming update, like the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage.

4) Good weapon

Weapons are of huge importance in GTA Online. They are the most widely used things during any task besides vehicles. Since the San Andreas Mercenaries update will most likely feature several high-octane missions, players should expect to find themselves in intense gun battles.

To overcome such adversities, they need to have the best weapons in their arsenal. Players can buy a gun like the Widowmaker, one of the most high-tech weapons in GTA Online, to increase their chances of taking down foes with ease.

5) Coil Cyclone II

The Coil Cyclone II is among the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online. It has a good top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h and even qualifies for HSW upgrades, which increase this vehicle's top speed to 141.00 mph or 226.92 km/h. This automobile can be very useful in missions where players need to get from one spot to another quickly.

Hence, it is one of the most essential things to buy before the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The Coil Cyclone II is available on Legendary Motorsport for $2,250,000.

