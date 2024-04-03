Every GTA reference found in Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork

A logo, allegedly an artwork from Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party, was recently "leaked" online, though not much is known about the original source since the post got deleted from GTAForums. It seemingly hides several references to Rockstar Games titles and franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully.

In this article, we take a look at all the Grand Theft Auto references found so far in Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork. It's worth noting that the authenticity of the logo hasn't been confirmed, so take this artwork with a grain of salt. While it's certainly quite detailed, it could turn out to be fake.

GTA easter eggs hidden in Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork

Ever since the allegedly leaked logo surfaced online, fans have been busy analyzing all the easter eggs they can find in it. The logo does seem particulary detailed, which led to many fans being convinced that it's real. In light of that, here's a list of GTA references that fans have spotted in Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork:

Mr Raspberry Jam: At the very top, a sign shows the year that Rockstar Games was established in—1998. Above it is a stuffed teddy bear, placed directly below a crown and flanked by some skulls. This is Mr. Raspberry Jam, Floyd Hebert's teddy bear from Grand Theft Auto 5 that Trevor acquires later on and adds to the grille of his Bodhi.

Merryweather logo: The head of a bald eagle—the Merryweather logo—is seen just below Mr. Raspberry Jam in Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork. Merryweather Security Consulting often appears as an antagonist in both GTA 5 as well as its online mode. There's a major heist in GTA 5's Story Mode involving this private military company.

Expand Tweet

Chop's collar: Chop's collar can be seen hanging below the Merryweather logo. Chop is Lamar's dog but he mostly stays with Franklin. Rockstar brought him back with The Contract update, and players can often find him inside their Agency in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Buzzard Attack Chopper: The Buzzard helicopter has been present in all HD Universe games, and this particular variant seen on the top left looks like the Buzzard Attack Chopper, which is armed with missile pods.

Dune FAV: Directly at the bottom left corner of the artwork is a Dune Buggy. More specifically, it looks like the Dune FAV from Grand Theft Auto Online, which is its armed variant.

Expand Tweet

Statue of Happiness: The Statue of Happiness is seen next to the Dune in a rather sultry pose. As most fans would know, this is Rockstar's take on the Statue of Liberty which appeared in Grand Theft Auto 4. What some might not know is that it also holds one of the most unforgettable Easter eggs in the series.

Truffade car key: Truffade is a car manufacturer in the Grand Theft Auto universe most likely based on Bugatti, and there's a car key with the Truffade logo at the bottom right corner of Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork.

Banshee: The Banshee, seen next to the Truffade car key, is an iconic car from the Grand Theft Auto series, but the model spotted in this image has attracted particular attention because of its design. It looks a bit different from the Banshee found in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart, which has made many fans speculate that this might be a GTA 6 hint.

Expand Tweet

GTA 5 cover girl The cover girl for Grand Theft Auto 5 also appears in Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork, and she's right next to the Banshee.

As mentioned, these aren't the only Easter eggs that fans have spotted. There seem to be clear references to the Red Dead Redemption games, Bully, Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis, and possibly even Beaterator. Rockstar Games' 25th Holiday Party artwork also showcases the weapons from the GTA series, such as a knuckleduster and a plastic explosive.

Also Read: GTA Online Summer Update 2024 officially confirmed

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Were you able to spot all the references by yourself? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion