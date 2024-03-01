5 most evil acts committed by GTA protagonists

The Grand Theft Auto series is all about the world of crime, and the GTA protagonists often carry out disturbing criminal acts. Playing through many of the games, we might not have questioned what the heroes were doing. However, looking back now, they may have been quite evil. There have always been some disturbing things happening in the games, which proves that the series isn't all comedy and satire.

With that in mind, here are some of the most twisted and evil things GTA protagonists have done in their games. The most disturbing fact is that they did these without showing any sign of remorse whatsoever.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The descriptions in the entries are of a graphic nature.

5 missions where GTA protagonists did something unspeakably evil

1) Treacherous Swine

Tommy Vercetti may not be one of the most evil GTA protagonists, but he is often regarded as one of the most psychopathic characters in the franchise who has done some atrocious acts. One of these is committed during the mission "Treacherous Swine."

In this mission, Colonel Cortez orders Tommy to kill Gonzalez, who is allegedly involved in the botched drug deal at the beginning of the story. The manner in which Tommy kills the man might be one of the most brutal moments in the GTA series. He chases Gonzalez down the streets and finishes him off with a chainsaw. If this was redone in an HD Universe title, it would be quite a disturbing sight.

2) Deconstruction

CJ is definitely not brought up when thinking about the most evil GTA protagonists, but his actions during the mission "Deconstruction" were quite heinous indeed. After Kendl complains about how some construction workers harassed and insulted her, CJ goes to the construction site and starts destroying the site. While this may be justified, what he does next is not.

CJ takes his anger out on the foreman, who was very likely not involved with what happened to Kendl, and buries him alive with concrete. This mission shows that CJ is willing to kill innocents simply to satisfy his thirst for revenge.

3) Dead Meat

Liberty City Stories is an underrated Grand Theft Auto title, and fans often forget how much of a psychopath Toni Cipriani, the game's protagonist, is. During the mission "Dead Meet," Toni goes to meet Giovanni Casa as he's stopped paying protection money. He then takes him to the Liberty City Sawmills and kills him.

Toni then butchers the corpse, turns it into sausage links, and delivers it to Casa's own deli as meat. The main reason that Toni killed Casa wasn't just because of the protection money but because he was jealous of him. Toni's narcissistic mother always compared him with Casa and insulted Toni.

4) Bringing the House Down

There are many missions throughout the series where the GTA protagonists do questionable things, but none are more horrific than what happens during "Bringing the House Down". This is another mission from Liberty City Stories that proves how Toni might easily be one of the most evil GTA protagonists.

During this mission, Toni blows up an entire city block just so a rich man (Donald Love) can become more rich. In the process, he also ends up killing a lot of Forellis and significantly hurting their business, but that doesn't justify killing a district full of innocent people. This is basically a terror attack against Liberty City and its people.

5) Have a Heart

During this mission, when Niko visits Elizabeta Torres, Manny Escuela and his cameraman Jay Hamilton barge in and pester Torres. The already paranoid Torres ends up shooting both dead and asks Niko to dispose of the bodies by taking them to a black market organ dealer. Manny does give one of the worst missions in the GTA series, but that doesn't justify his death.

Not only does Niko seem unfazed by the act, but he also makes a joke about Manny's death. Niko is often considered one of the nobler GTA protagonists, but actions like these show that he's just as much of a sociopath as the rest. The name of this mission may even be an indication of how heartless Niko was when he carried it out.

