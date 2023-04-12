Faggio and 5 other legendary vehicles that GTA 6 could feature

Rockstar Games are working on their next Grand Theft Auto title, which will presumably be titled GTA 6, and there are plenty of things that the series' fans are looking forward to, including their favorite vehicles. GTA 5 and GTA Online currently offer hundreds of different kinds of automobiles, having significantly raised the bar for the upcoming sequel.

While most of the current vehicles have debuted in these games, some legacy ones have been a part of the series for the past two decades. Looking at the history of the series, here are six legendary vehicles that could potentially be featured in the upcoming GTA 6 title.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Faggio and five other vehicles that are likely to appear in GTA 6

1) Faggio

Faggio is a 2-seater scooter that has featured in almost every major GTA game in the iconic franchise since Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Over the years, its design has seen a few changes, with the most recent iteration based on the popular Vespa scooter but with a large front fender and protruding center on the tail panel.

As such, the most recent version of Faggio runs on a CVT engine with three-speed transmission. Although it has never been a performance-heavy vehicle, it still holds a special place in the hearts of players across the globe. Rockstar Games could very likely carry on its legacy and feature this scooter in the upcoming GTA 6 as well.

2) Sentinel

Sentinel is a civilian executive car that has been in the franchise since Grand Theft Auto 3. In the HD series, it's made by Übermacht and resembles a BMW M3 Convertible (E93). Running on a twin-cam four-cylinder engine in its latest iteration, it carries on the reliable performance that this vehicle is known for.

Interestingly, Rockstar even increased its top speed and acceleration in recent titles to further establish its legacy. Whenever players see a Sentinel in the game’s open world, they know they can rely on it when they need a vehicle the most. It wouldn't be a surprise if the developers add this classic car to the next Grand Theft Auto game.

3) Banshee

No iconic vehicle list is complete without mentioning the Banshee, a recurring mid-sized sports car that has been an important part of the franchise since Grand Theft Auto 3. Made by Bravado in the HD Universe, this sleek car resembles a second-generation Dodge Viper SR.

As such, the Banshee is famous within the GTA community for its high performance and reliable handling. Furthermore, Rockstar buffed up the acceleration and top speed for its latest iteration, keeping the bar high for this legendary car. The upcoming GTA 6 map can only be considered complete if players get to see a Banshee driving through the game’s open world.

4) Cheetah

The Cheetah is another classic supercar that's featured in a majority of Grand Theft Auto games since the third title in the series. In the HD Universe games, the vehicle is made by none other than Grotti and looks quite similar to the real-life Ferrari Enzo.

The Cheetah's latest model is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine, making it one of the best-performing cars in recent GTA titles. It's famously used as a getaway vehicle and players know that they can rely on the vehicle in tricky situations like police chases. Considering how Rockstar has preserved the legacy of the other vehicles on the list, they could most likely add the Cheetah to GTA 6 as well.

5) Infernus

The Infernus is one of the oldest sports cars that's still featured in the GTA series ever since its debut in Grand Theft Auto 3. Manufactured by Pegassi in the latest games, the developers have given it a design similar to that of a first-generation Lamborghini Murciélago.

Its latest version seems to be running on a six-liter engine that provides a whopping 610HP and delivers the high-end performance that fans normally expect from it. It boasts excellent acceleration, making it a great choice to take tight corners at high speed. Due to the incredible popularity of this vehicle amongst fans, GTA 6 could potentially feature some version of the Infernus.

6) Stinger

Last but not least is the Stinger, an original two-door sports car that debuted with the first ever Grand Theft Auto title. Like the Cheetah, it's also made by Grotti in the HD Universe and features a classic look that's inspired by various 1960s Ferrari models.

Thanks to its three-liter V8 engine, the vehicle retains its iconic performance that gives it incredible top speed as well as excellent acceleration. If Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to feature classic cars, then the Stinger will most likely be added to the upcoming game.

It's no secret that all of the aforementioned vehicles have given hardcore GTA fans a lot of memories over the years and will continue to do so if Rockstar adds them to the next game.

