5 fastest bikes in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

A lot of fresh content made its way into Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. New cars, planes, missions, and ways to make money. Besides cars, bikes are one of the more popular means of transport among the player base. They offer more maneuverability, handle well, and are often faster.

While no new bikes were added with the new update, there are still plenty of fast ones that players can choose from.

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag and 4 more fastest bikes in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever was added with The Contract update in 2022. It is the fastest bike in GTA Online based on top speed, clocking in at 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h. It also features excellent acceleration that aids it in reaching the aforementioned top speed within seconds; however, its handling is only decent.

The design of this bike is based on the ARCH Method 143 from real life, and it can be bought for $1,900,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. While Western Reever's base design is already quite impressive, players can customize it further at Los Santos Customs under several categories.

2) Shitzou Hakuchou Drag

The Shitzou Hakuchou Drag is a variant of the Shitzu Hakuchou bike and was added with the Bikers update in 2016. Its base top speed has been recorded as 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. While that is already pretty fast, it can be increased further by applying HSW Performance Upgrades. These help the Hakuchou Drag hit an improved top speed of 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

This makes it of great use in GTA Online missions and races. As far as design is concerned, the Hakuchou Drag is based on the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. It is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for $976,000.

3) Western Deathbike

The Western Deathbike is an Arena War bike capable of hitting a top speed of 150.00 mph or 241.40 km/h. This makes it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Its design is inspired by Daryl's bike from the popular TV show, The Walking Dead, and is quite sturdy.

However, acquiring the Western Deathbike is not that straightforward. First, players must purchase the Western Gargoyle for $120,000 and then convert it into one of the Deathbike variants, Nightmare, Apocalypse, or Future Shock, at the Arena Workshop for an additional $1,269,000.

4) Maitbatsu Manchez Scout

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is an amalgamation of real life bikes, Armstrong MT500 and Kawasaki KLR 250. It can accelerate to a top speed of 139.75 mph or 224.91 km/h and handles well enough. The cost of this bike is $225,000, and it is listed on Warstock Cache and Carry. However, a Trade Price of $168,750 is also available for the Manchez Scout.

This can be unlocked by completing the Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode's bonus objective. The Maibatsu Manchez Scout was added with the Cayo Perico Heist update. Interestingly, it is only now that new planes, the F-160 Raiju and the Streamer216, have been added to the game since that update.

5) Nagasaki BF400

Nagasaki BF400 is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It can hit a top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h and is based on the KTM Adventure. It is also incredibly affordable, thanks to its price tag of $95,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Apart from that, it can also be rewarded as a mystery prize from the Diamond Casino and Resort Lucky Wheel. Many customization options are also available for the BF400 at Los Santos Customs.

