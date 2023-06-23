5 reasons to own a Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's recent summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, introduced many new cars to the game. However, a few older vehicles are still worth having in 2023. One of them is the Pegassi Tempesta, a Super Car added in late 2016 with the Import/Export update that combines performance with great looks.

Players can also get this car for free until June 28, 2023, by winning it from the Diamond Casino and Resort Lucky Wheel. So, let's take a closer look at five reasons to own a Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online in 2023.

Great top speed and 4 more reasons to own a Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online in 2023

1) Stylish design

Pesgassi Tempesta's design in GTA Online is a beautiful combination of the Lamborghini Huracán, Centenario, and the Lotus Esprit 2015 concept. This gives it a sleek and modernized look resembling the Pegassi Zentorno, another Super Car in the game.

Tempesta's body contains multiple vents on the front and sides. The cabin is compact and can only seat two people, as with most cars in this category. Its interior work features a curved dashboard with air con units on either sides. All things considered, it is definitely one of the best looking cars in the game.

2) Great top speed

Besides having good looks, Super Cars also boast great speed. As far as the Pegassi Tempesta is considered, it can hit an excellent top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h. This is faster than the Ocelot Virtue, one of GTA Online's best Imani Tech vehicles after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

This makes it very effective in races and missions where players must quickly go from one place to another. The Pegassi Tempesta is also a great option for the new Community Series job, CXB1 DKRX Duckling, which offers triple money and RP this week as part of the GTA Online weekly update.

3) Easy to maneuver

Not only is the Pegassi Tempesta really fast, but it is also very easy to maneuver. Rockstar Games has assigned it a rating of 80.30 in the handling category on its official website. Tempesta's tires maintain great contact with the surface underneath, and it does not spin out of control even at its top speed.

The car does well in terms of drifting despite its All-Wheel-Drive trait is not the best for it. This enables players to get the best out of this vehicle, especially in missions involving a high-speed chase through the city.

4) Affordability

One of the best things about the Pegassi Tempesta is its affordable price tag of $1,329,000. Those interested can buy it from the Legendary Motorsport website. This is surprisingly low for a car with such great attributes. For instance, the newly added Bravado Buffalo EVX costs $2,140,000.

As stated before, the Pegassi Tempesta can also be acquired by spinning the Diamond Casino and Resorty Lucky Wheel this week, free of cost. However, there is only a one in 20 chance of winning it, and the wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours.

5) Several customization options

Although the base design of the Pegassi Tempesta is quite impressive, players can customize it to add a personal touch. The vehicle's looks and performance can be altered. There are 19 customization categories available for this car at Los Santos Customs.

Furthermore, the cost of customizing it completely is only $307,950. Hence, for just $1,636,950, players can get a fully upgraded Pegassi Tempesta in GTA Online, an incredibly cheap investment for a car of its caliber.

Poll : 0 votes