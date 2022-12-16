GTA 5 to become playable on Tesla Model S and X cars via steam, as predicted by Elon Musk

GTA 5 is going places. The touchscreen panels on Tesla Model S and X are pretty well-known for being a valuable panel to use on the road and for the many apps Tesla has included. After a partnership with Steam, Valve's digital gaming distribution platform, Tesla has brought several games on board.

Steam is one of the most prominent digital gaming providers on PC. Tesla has now brought Steam to their Model S and X, letting players game on the go. GTA 5 is among the many new games players can access, provided they have a Steam account with the games purchased.

This article will detail how gamers can play GTA 5 on the go in a Tesla Model S|X

Calling their cars a Gaming Rig might sound a tad too much, but that's what Tesla has managed to achieve. Tesla's Model S and X can be self-driven and are currently road legal. The car has a yoke-steering and enough processing power to let passengers play all the latest games.

All available games in the two cars can be played using a wireless controller paired with a wireless headset for a truly immersive experience. Elon Musk predicted in 2020 that it might just be a matter of time before someone "steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla."

It's not yet clear if the game will be playable while driving, as the official video by Tesla, linked above, shows the game, CyberPunk 2077, running with everything else turned off. Even a message on the instrument panel says Steam is running and advises drivers on how to turn it off.

Elon Musk turns prediction into reality.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Only a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla Only a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla

Elon Musk has made his prediction a reality by letting drivers play GTA 5 in a Tesla. By bringing Steam's massive collection onboard, those with GTA 5 in their Steam account can connect to the in-car Steam app and have them downloaded. RDNA2 powers the two Tesla models.

RDNA2 allows playing the latest and greatest games without any inconvenience. GTA fans have already been sharing their opinions about the ability to play Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Tesla, with many of them loving the idea.

How to buy GTA 5 on Steam

Here's how to purchase and download GTA 5 from Steam.

You will first need to set up a free account on Steam.

You will also be asked to choose an avatar and a gamer tag for your Steam account, which will be your Steam ID.

Once you create your account, access the Steam store website on your PC via a compatible browser.

You must then download and install the Steam desktop client on your PC through Steam's official website.

Download the client app, and log in with your Steam ID.

Access the Steam store from the desktop client app. Search for Grand Theft Auto 5 in the store.

Select the edition you would like to purchase.

You can use your credit card or Steam credits if you have any.

Once the payment is made, Steam will add Grand Theft Auto 5 to your games library.

Access Grand Theft Auto 5 from ''My Library'' on the Steam desktop client app, and select ''begin download.''

Grand Theft Auto 5 will start downloading, and the game will be installed once downloaded.

You will also be required to set up a Rockstar Games account to play the game.

You can do so by using your Steam credentials.

Once login is completed, you can play Grand Theft Auto 5 on your PC.

Once the Tesla Model S and X get their "Holiday update," Steam will also be available on board the cars. You can then link your account to the Steam app onboard the Tesla and download the game.

Once downloaded, you can play the game just as you would on your PC.

Reactions to the news

Ben @videotech_ This month, Grand Theft Auto V (through Steam) will be playable on the Tesla Model S and X models with Tesla’s upcoming software update.



Tesla is powered by RDNA2, making it possible to play the latest and greatest games in a Tesla vehicle.



Screenshot directly from Tesla. This month, Grand Theft Auto V (through Steam) will be playable on the Tesla Model S and X models with Tesla’s upcoming software update. Tesla is powered by RDNA2, making it possible to play the latest and greatest games in a Tesla vehicle. Screenshot directly from Tesla. https://t.co/rGL58wzBS3

Many fans took to social media to react to the news of playing the Steam catalog inside a Tesla. While some users hoped the option would remain disabled while driving, most others took to sharing a witty perspective.

Melo. 🇧🇷 @Melokoyo Tesla @Tesla Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles 🎮 https://t.co/PDzjtefv7A I can finally run over people, rob a bank and drive madly and THEN start playing GTA V, thanks Tesla! twitter.com/tesla/status/1… I can finally run over people, rob a bank and drive madly and THEN start playing GTA V, thanks Tesla! twitter.com/tesla/status/1…

Look out for the "Holiday Update" that should arrive on the two Tesla models that will bring Steam on board the vehicles. GTA Online recently received the Winter DLC, which has brought a lot of new content to the game. The update also brings a new vehicle, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe, which is free for all for a limited time.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes