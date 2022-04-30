10 best GTA 5 mods with new cars (2022)

GTA 5 has been out for almost a decade. This means that both new and old gamers eventually run out of things to do in the game.

That's where the modding community comes in. The title has a massive number of always active modders. Mods are of various types; some bring realism, others improve graphics, a few add vehicles, etc.

GTA 5 has many cars to drive around and use during races. Thanks to the modding community, real-life variants can be added in too.

Ten most enjoyable GTA 5 mods with new cars (2022)

10) Alfa Romeo Zagato 2012

The Alfa Romeo and Zagato baby is a pretty piece (Image via GTA5Mods)

Zagato is a company based in Milan, Italy, specializing in building super lightweight bodies for sports cars. The Alfa Romeo Zagato is an Italian masterpiece that looks unique and can be spotted from a mile away.

NG Modding came up with the idea. The design used has been taken from the Forza Horizon series. The mod features a few details like interior lights, working dials, breakable glass, realistic mirrors, original wheels, etc.

9) Hyundai Elantra 2021

GTA gamers might not initially warm up to this car, but it is a great option. It is also made by NG Modding.

Those more into realism will definitely enjoy this mod. It will be an excellent choice for RP servers, as the mod features breakable glass, interior lights, correct collision, etc.

8) 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet

GTA 5 features quite a few Porsche renditions under the Pfister name. Thanks to Begin_2371 x Hartge, users can now enjoy the replica in-game.

Porsche's are on the top of every car lover's list, as they are beautiful and agile cars. This modded add-on or replacement vehicle can also be used on RP servers.

The modder has done a great job of making it unmistakably identical to the real-life version. The interiors are super detailed as well. Other features include high poly exteriors, openable trunk, detailed engine head, etc.

7) Rolls-Royce Cullinan Mansory Coastline 2021

Rolls Royce has always been about class and style. The Cullinan Mansory Coastline follows suit.

With Mansory in the mix, it completely takes it to another level. There are only 13 of these beauties globally, as the manufacturer has decided not to make any more. Driving one around in the digital world might be the best shot most people will get.

Begin_2371 x Hartge came up with this one as well. The mod is quite detailed and includes the rear fishing seats that pop out of the trunk. The mod also allows GTA players to paint the interiors. The exterior, interior, and engine all feature high poly resolution.

6) 2021 Ferrari Roma

The Roma is an addition to the Ferrari Portofino lineup (Image via GTA5Mods)

GTA 5 features all Ferrari renditions under the Grotti brand. It houses cars like the Carbonizzare, Turismo, Turismo Classic, Bestia, etc.

However, this mod by Begin_2371 x Hartge brings the 2021 Ferrari Roma into the game. It is a gorgeous-looking car that can go up to speeds of 199 mph in real life.

The mod features a digital dashboard, high poly exterior and interior, a detailed engine head, etc.

5) 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 W223

The all-new W223 S class cars began production in 2020. The S580 is among the best it can get. Throw in a dash of the best luxury, and it's a Maybach. Begin_2371 x Hartge comes in clutch once again as this piece of elegant class can now be driven in GTA 5.

The mod features an incredibly detailed and modern interior, the Maybach logo, colorable interior trims and lights, table board, etc. It also features the same sound as the car in real life.

4) 2022 Mercedes-Benz W13

Not all car mods need to be conventional. This list has something for everyone.

Open-wheel cars received a lot of love when they came out, but Rockstar Games never worked on them after their release. This mod from KuhKaashi Returns brings the 2022 Mercedes-Benz W13 into the game. The video features the car taking a lap on a modded Monaco Grand Prix track.

The ride is a replica of the one seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell drive. The mod features an HQ resolution model all around. It also comes with the George Russell livery.

3) 2022 Porsche Panamera SPORT TURISMO

Another Porsche makes the list, and it had to be the Panamera (Image via CarBuzz)

The Porsche Panamera series came into being way back in 2009. The name was derived from the Carrera Panamericana race. Since then, the sedan has been gathering all the love from fans.

The 2022 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo mod by RAZ3R_BLAD3 does complete justice to the car and brings it to life in GTA 5. It features working custom dials, a unique boot opening style, AWD, etc.

2) 2021 Ford Mustang MACH 1

Ford Mustangs in the game are named Dominators, and there are quite a few of them. The title does a great job at including several versions of the legendary car. However, RAZ3R_BLAD3 took it up a notch and brought the 2012 Ford Mustang MACH 1.

The mod has been worked on quite a bit and is special to the modder. It features leather interiors, working suspension and transmission, working dials, etc.

1) Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023

The all-new Chevy Corvette hasn't yet begun production, but GTA gamers can have a spin (Image via gtacarmods)

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 isn't really accessible yet as it hasn't begun production. But thanks to GTA car mods, gamers can access it digitally.

This is also the first time the car has been featured in a video game. The mod features HQ textures all around, a 3D engine model, etc. It is FiveM compatible as well.

Note: The article entirely depicts the author's personal opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer